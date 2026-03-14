Next Man United manager: Mauricio Pochettino's Old Trafford job chances 'revealed' amid Spurs return links

By Ben Sully | 14 Mar 2026 00:22 , Last updated: 14 Mar 2026 00:26

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is 'not regarded' as a candidate for Manchester United's head coach position.

Michael Carrick is currently the individual in the Old Trafford hotseat after being appointed as interim boss in January following the sacking of Ruben Amorim.

Carrick's arrival has had a positive impact on results, with the 44-year-old overseeing six wins in eight Premier League matches in his second spell as the club's caretaker manager.

As a result of their fine form under Carrick, Man United are sitting in third place in the Premier League table, boasting a three-point buffer to Chelsea and Liverpool in fifth and sixth spot respectively.

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Pochettino 'not regarded' in Man United manager search

Carrick has already staked his claim to be the club's new permanent head coach and will only boost his chances if he leads his side to Champions League qualification.

According to ESPN, Man United's hierarchy have been impressed with Carrick's approach and success, although they are in no rush to give him the permanent job on a permanent basis.

The club's decision-makers appear to be keeping their options open in their search for Amorim's permanent replacement.

While they are considering a number of candidates, Pochettino is not one of those in the frame for the manager's job.

Pochettino is currently in charge of the USA national team, with his contract set to expire after the World Cup.

As a result, he will become available ahead of the 2026-27 season and could make a return to the club management for the first time since leaving Chelsea in 2024.

However, Man United believe Pochettino is on course to return to Tottenham Hotspur, ruling him out of the running for the head coach role at Old Trafford.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Will Pochettino be the next Spurs boss?

Pochettino continues to be linked with a return to Spurs after he developed a strong relationship with the fanbase during his five-year spell in charge of the north London club.

However, a potential second stint as Tottenham boss will surely depend on the result of the club's relegation battle.

Spurs are currently sitting a point above the relegation zone, and it is difficult to see a scenario in which Pochettino would be willing to take on the job if the club drop down to the Championship.

There is also the possibility that Tottenham could look to appoint an immediate permanent manager to replace struggling interim boss Igor Tudor.

Any permanent appointment before the summer would rule Pochettino out of the running due to his current obligations as USA head coach.