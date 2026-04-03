Man Utd and Man City learn latest Sandro Tonali transfer 'chances' as European giant re-joins £100m race

By Lewis Blain | 03 Apr 2026 08:07 , Last updated: 03 Apr 2026 20:24

The future of Sandro Tonali is quickly becoming one of the biggest talking points ahead of the summer transfer window.

Interest in the Newcastle United midfielder is continuing to intensify, with several elite clubs across Europe weighing up an ambitious swoop.

Now, a fresh development has added another layer of intrigue to an already complicated transfer battle.

Juventus re-join race to sign Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Juventus have re-entered the race for Sandro Tonali, with the Italian giants pushing to bring the midfielder back to Serie A, according to TEAMtalk.

Tonali remains a long-term target for Juve, who view him as a cornerstone for their midfield rebuild. There is also a belief that the 25-year-old would be open to returning to Italy, with that prospect described as a 'genuine desire' from the player’s side.

However, any deal is far from straightforward. Newcastle value Tonali at around £100m and have no intention of selling unless a transformative offer arrives, making it extremely difficult for Juventus to compete financially despite their strong interest.

Man City and Man Utd 'chances' of signing Sandro Tonali revealed

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Both Manchester City and Manchester United remain in the picture, but their 'chances' of signing him now appear mixed.

City are understood to be seriously considering a move as part of a wider midfield rebuild, especially with uncertainty surrounding the futures of key players. Tonali is seen as a natural fit for their system, and their financial power puts them in a strong position should they decide to act.

United, meanwhile, are taking a more cautious approach. While they continue to monitor Tonali, their focus has shifted towards more cost-effective targets, meaning they are unlikely to prioritise a blockbuster deal unless circumstances change.

Will Sandro Tonali leave St James' Park this summer?

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

At this stage, a summer exit feels increasingly likely, but far from guaranteed.

Newcastle are determined to keep Tonali and have protected themselves with a huge valuation. However, several factors could shift the situation, particularly if the club miss out on European football.

Tonali’s apparent openness to a return to Italy gives Juventus a unique edge emotionally, even if financially they are at a disadvantage. The Magpies may be more willing to see him depart for the Serie A than sell to a direct rival, too.

That dynamic complicates matters for Premier League sides like City and United, who may be better placed to meet Newcastle’s demands.

Ultimately, this is shaping up to be one of the summer’s biggest transfer sagas, where finances, ambition and personal preference will all play a decisive role.