Man United transfer news: Red Devils long-term target to replace Griezmann at Atletico Madrid?

By Axel Clody | 03 Apr 2026 09:34

Atletico Madrid look set for a busy summer transfer window. Sporting director Mateu Alemany is already working hard to secure the club's first major signing for next season and is leaving nothing to chance.

The Spanish club have officially confirmed the departure of long-serving forward Antoine Griezmann, with it having been announced during the March international break that the experienced striker will leave permanently and join MLS side Orlando City.

© Imago / IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Ederson the priority to replace Griezmann

The club hierarchy are already preparing several summer additions. According to reports, the preferred candidate to fill the void left by Griezmann is Kang-In Lee. While Atletico did bring in Obed Vargas and Rodrigo Mendoza in January to help cover the absence of Conor Gallagher, both are viewed primarily as long-term development projects. Alemany has a far bigger and more high-profile midfield target in mind for the summer window.

That target is Ederson dos Santos of Atalanta. Alemany is reportedly keen to finalise the deal well in advance of the summer to avoid a potentially costly bidding war with wealthy Premier League clubs, with Manchester United having been strongly linked with the Brazilian in recent months.

According to RadioMarca, Alemany has now successfully completed the first key phase of the operation, with Atletico having reached agreement with Ederson on personal terms, and the player having given his approval to a move to Spain.

The far more difficult part of the operation will be agreeing a fee with Atalanta. Last week, Alemany was spotted in Italy, where he held discussions directly with Atalanta president Antonio Percassi. Journalist Matteo Moretto confirmed the meeting took place and reported that talks are still ongoing. With just one year remaining on his contract, the fee for the Brazilian is expected to fall in the range of £30m to £34m.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Manchester United handed blow as Atletico move ahead

Atletico are not the only club to have pursued Ederson this season. Manchester United have been long-term admirers of the 26-year-old, with their interest dating back to before they signed Manuel Ugarte from PSG in the summer of 2024.

Atalanta's high asking price — previously as much as £57m — had previously deterred the Red Devils, but with Ederson entering the final year of his deal, that figure has dropped sharply to around £26m.

United renewed contact with Atalanta as recently as late March as they look to replace the departing Casemiro. However, with Ederson now having verbally agreed personal terms with Atletico, the Red Devils appear to have lost the race for his signature.