Liverpool transfer news: Francisco Conceicao responds to Reds interest as Salah replacement talk grows

By Axel Clody | 03 Apr 2026 09:17

Anfield is preparing for one of the most significant departures of the modern era, with the club working hard to find an adequate attacking replacement. Mohamed Salah officially announced on 24th March that the current 2025-26 campaign will be his last in a red shirt.

The Egyptian icon will leave Liverpool after nine highly successful years during which he scored an impressive 255 goals — making him the third-highest scorer in the club's history — and helped the side win two Premier League titles, the Champions League and a host of domestic cups.

© Imago / Sportimage

Liverpool eye Conceicao to fill Salah void

While it remains entirely unclear where Salah will be playing next season, supporters are eagerly awaiting the identity of his successor on the right wing. Names such as Bayern Munich's Michael Olise and PSG star Bradley Barcola have been mentioned, though it is not clear who currently leads the club's shortlist.

Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport has now reported that Liverpool's hierarchy have turned their attention to 23-year-old Juventus winger Francisco Conceicao.

The talented youngster arrived in Turin from Porto initially on loan before signing a permanent deal in the summer of 2025 for around £27m. This season, he has contributed four goals and three assists in 34 appearances across all competitions, with his club currently fifth in the Serie A table.

Conceicao is contracted to Juventus until 2030, and reports suggest the club would consider selling him for a fee in the region of £48m. However, any potential transfer could be significantly influenced by whether the Old Lady manage to qualify for the Champions League for the 2026-27 season.

© Imago / Sportimage

Conceicao plays down Liverpool talk

Conceicao addressed the speculation during the recent international break. Speaking at a press conference, he sought to calm the waters: "I know people talk about it being a great club, but I play for a big club where I'm happy," the winger said.

"Right now I'm only focused on these two games we have with the national team, and then I'll concentrate on the final stretch of the championship to help my club as much as possible. My goal is to help with goals and assists, that's what I try to do. I must continue to show every day that I have the ability to help the national team and be helped by them to continue to evolve."

He then backed those words up on the pitch, featuring in Portugal's 2-0 victory over the United States on 1st April and their goalless draw with Mexico on 29th March.

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez has previously described the winger using the term espalha-brasas — loosely translated as a troublemaker, or simply someone with extraordinary energy. Whether that profile is exactly what Liverpool need is open to debate.