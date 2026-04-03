Liverpool news: Gerrard reveals private message to Salah: 'Don't do what you've done'

By Axel Clody | 03 Apr 2026 09:06

Steven Gerrard has revealed he spoke directly to Mohamed Salah shortly after the Egyptian's public falling-out with manager Arne Slot in December.

The former Liverpool captain and club icon said he gave the 33-year-old advice at the time, and believes his departure at the end of the season is the right outcome for all parties.

Gerrard's direct message to Salah

© Imago / Alfie Cosgrove / News Images

"I spoke to him around that interview at the time and sort of said to him, 'don't do what you've done and go under a cloud'," Gerrard told The Overlap podcast.

"I spoke to him direct. He texts me now and again, or I text him, more to do with if I'm going somewhere with Lio [Gerrard's son], just so Lio can see him, really, but I'm not like close to him. But it gave me the opportunity to say to him, 'look, you've been here eight, nine years, you've been king here, you've got this legacy, just go on your terms, the right way.'"

Gerrard's own time at Anfield was not without its blemishes, even for one of the club's greatest-ever players. His flirtation with Chelsea and consideration of a move to Stamford Bridge caused tensions with a section of the fanbase. With time, both sides made their peace, and the story ended happily despite the absence of a Premier League title.

Gerrard backs Salah's summer exit

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

In December 2025, Salah gave a blunt post-match interview in which he openly criticised the manager and expressed frustration at his lack of playing time, going as far as to suggest he no longer wanted a relationship with Arne Slot. Following those comments, the pair reconciled and Salah returned to the team — but the Egyptian has since confirmed he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

Gerrard gave his verdict on the end of the Salah era at Liverpool, backing the timing of the move. "No, not at all. I think it's in everyone's best interests now. I think the timing's right. He's obviously had a disagreement with the manager. I don't know at what level. He's obviously done the interview, which I think he'll regret further down the line. But that told me there was an issue there. I think also, even going back before that, Liverpool as a football club only wanted to give Mo Salah one year, rather than the two, but because he had such an outstanding season and his numbers were great, they gave him a two-year contract."

Salah is Liverpool's third-highest scorer in history with 255 goals, but has struggled for consistency this season, netting just five times in 22 Premier League appearances. His level has dropped sharply, having prolonged his peak for as long as any player could. "He was still a little bit emotional from the incident. He was in and out of the team at the time. He was upset. But I just thought it would have been a shame if he left in January and just left. I understand both sides of it now that I've done a bit of managing myself."