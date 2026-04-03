Preview: Union Berlin vs St Pauli - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 03 Apr 2026 19:42

St Pauli risk being cut adrift in the Bundesliga's bottom three if they fail to beat hosts Union Berlin at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei on Sunday.

Union are ninth with 31 points and should be confident of survival, while their opponents are 16th in the relegation playoff spot with 24 points following their 2-1 defeat against Freiburg on March 22.

Match preview

The hosts were beaten 4-0 by Bayern Munich prior to the international break, and though they faced over five xG and 31 shots, the champions have routinely trounced opponents in the Bundesliga.

Just 30 points were needed to guarantee survival in 2024-25, and given St Pauli are only on track to total 30 points, one more win would likely make Union's top-flight status absolutely secure.

Head coach Steffen Baumgart's side have not been prolific in the final third having netted just nine times in their 11 most recent fixtures, failing to score in three of those matches.

Though Die Eisernen were beaten in three of their last five games, conceding nine goals, their two wins in that time were as many they managed in their prior nine contests.

Union's performances at home have been mixed, as while they have earned 17 points at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, they have lost two, drawn two and triumphed in just one of their past five at the stadium.

© Imago / MIS

St Pauli's 2-1 loss against Freiburg extended their winless streak to three matches, and it was their second consecutive defeat in the Bundesliga.

Alexander Blessin will be alarmed that his side's goal was their first in three games, and they have in fact netted one or fewer goals in five of their past six outings.

The visitors are two points from 15th-placed FC Koln, and though they will face them on April 17, they must first navigate an encounter with Bayern Munich on April 11.

St Pauli have faced Union three times since both were in the top flight from 2024-25, losing twice and winning once, with the hosts emerging as 1-0 victors in November 2025.

Kiezkicker have lost six of their past seven away clashes in the league, conceding 16 goals while only scoring five times.

Union Berlin Bundesliga form:

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St Pauli Bundesliga form:

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Team News

© Imago / Philipp Szyza

Union's only confirmed absentee is shot-stopper Matheo Raab, who is dealing with a broken hand, though he is the backup to first-choice goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow.

Danilho Doekhi, Leopold Querfeld, Stanley N'Soki are the most likely trio to be stationed in defence, while Janik Haberer and Aljoscha Kemlein are set to patrol the middle of the pitch.

Considering midfielder Rani Khedira is the club's joint top scorer in the Bundesliga this season (five), he may start in an advanced role behind strikers Tim Skarke and Livan Burcu.

St Pauli will not be able to select James Sands (ankle), so perhaps Jackson Irvine will be joined in a double pivot by Mathias Rasmussen.

Fans could see a back three consisting of Adam Dzwigała, Hauke Wahl and Karol Mets given Eric Smith (calf) has been ruled out.

Union Berlin possible starting lineup:

Ronnow; Doekhi, Querfeld, N'Soki; Trimmel, Haberer, Kemlein, Kohn; Khedira; Skarke, Burcu

St Pauli possible starting lineup:

Vasilj; Dzwigała, Wahl, Mets; Saliakis, Rasmussen, Irvine, Pyrka; Fujita, Lage; Sinani

We say: Union Berlin 1-0 St Pauli

Sunday's clash is likely to be a low-scoring affair considering both teams have struggled offensively in recent months.

While the game could be closely fought, St Pauli's record on the road is hugely concerning, and Union Berlin should be seen as favourites.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.