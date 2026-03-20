Saturday's Bundesliga predictions and previews including Borussia Dortmund vs. Hamburger SV

By Sebastian Sternik | 20 Mar 2026 23:32

Today's Bundesliga predictions include a relegation six-pointer between Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen, as well as a heavyweight clash between two colossal Bundesliga brands – Borussia Dortmund and Hamburger SV.

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Fresh from their demolition of Atalanta in the Champions League, Bayern return to domestic action with an intriguing home clash against Union Berlin.

Die Eisernen have caused the Bavarians a few problems earlier this season, though considering how good Vincent Kompany's men have looked in recent weeks, it could be a long afternoon for the Berlin outfit.

We say: Bayern Munich 3-1 Union Berlin

Bayern may be without a number of key players, including Diaz and potentially Musiala, but they should have more than enough firepower to best Union this weekend.

Die Eisernen have also been notably poor on the road, despite the fact that they beat Freiburg last time out, and they would do well to keep the scoreline low.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bayern Munich vs, Union Berlin, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Jan Huebner

We have got a tasty encounter coming up at the RheinEnergieStadion as FC Koln welcome Borussia Monchengladbach for the latest edition of the Rhine derby.

Bragging rights is not the only reward this weekend, considering both teams are desperate to drag themselves up the standings and move further away from the bottom three.

We say: FC Koln 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Koln have struggled in recent weeks, and with the threat of relegation lurking, the pressure will be mounting on the hosts.

However, while Gladbach have won two of their last three overall, their poor away form could see them hand a lifeline to their opponents on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for FC Koln vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Laci Perenyi

Bayer Leverkusen resume their pursuit of the top four when they travel to the Voith Arena for a weekend clash with bottom-of-the-table Heidenheim.

Die Werkself were knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday night and they will be determined to return to winning ways against the worst team in the Bundesliga.

We say: Heidenheim 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen have proven to be defensively vulnerable, but Heidenheim are unlikely to have the firepower to take advantage.

The visitors could be somewhat sluggish after their tiring exploits in Europe, though they should still be expected to claim victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for Heidenheim vs. Bayer Leverkusen, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Darius Simka

The battle for Bundesliga survival continues at the Volkswagen Arena as Wolfsburg welcome an improving Werder Bremen side.

The Wolves enter the weekend four points adrift of safety, while the River Islanders recently moved out of the drop zone after picking up successive league victories.

We say: Wolfsburg 1-1 Werder Bremen

The stakes are high this Saturday, and picking a winner is a tall task.

Wolfsburg have got key players returning this weekend, while Werder Bremen looked impressive in recent outings. Bearing that in mind, we are backing a draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Wolfsburg vs. Werder Bremen, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Fotostand

Saturday's main event takes place at Signal Iduna Park as Borussia Dortmund take on Hamburger SV in a battle of two German heavyweights.

While BVB are looking to strengthen their position in the top four, HSV will be setting their sights on their first head-to-head victory in over 10 years.

We say: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Hamburger SV

Borussia Dortmund will be seen as clear favourites on Saturday, especially as their home record has been outstanding.

Hamburger have often struggled to make an impact in the final third, while BVB have frequently scored multiple goals, and the hosts will be confident that they can take three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Hamburger SV, including team news and possible lineups