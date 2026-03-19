Preview: FC Koln vs Borussia Monchengladbach - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 19 Mar 2026 23:04

Desperate to distance themselves from the Bundesliga's relegation zone, promoted club FC Koln will welcome Borussia Monchengladbach to RheinEnergieStadion on Saturday.

The Billy Goats are looking for a first win in seven games this weekend, while Die Fohlen are hoping to build on their triumph last time out.

Match preview

Koln made the step up to the top flight after lifting the 2.Bundesliga title in 2024-25, and while they had made a strong start to the 2025-26 campaign, Lukas Kwasniok's side are now looking over their shoulder at the bottom three.

Last Saturday, the Billy Goats came from behind to draw 1-1 with fellow promoted team Hamburger SV, as an effort from Said El Mala just before half time prevented a third straight loss following a 2-1 defeat against Borussia Dortmund and a 2-0 beating by Augsburg prior.

However, the stalemate did extend Kwasniok's winless run to six matches - a stretch featuring four defeats and two draws - meaning that Koln have not earned a victory since overcoming Wolfsburg 1-0 on January 30.

That dire spell has left the second-division champions 14th in the Bundesliga, where their tally of 25 points puts them just one above 16th-placed St Pauli and four clear of Die Wolfe in 17th.

Knowing that anything other than a win this weekend could see the club slip down into the relegation playoff spot, fans of the hosts will be wary of the fact that Koln have only triumphed twice on their own turf since early November, not to mention that the Billy Goats have lost two of their last three home games.

© Imago / Sven Simon

Meanwhile, Eugen Polanski's Gladbach endured a difficult seven-match winless run of their own between mid-January and late February, but after emerging victorious in two of their last three outings, they seem to have turned a corner.

Most recently, Die Fohlen bounced back from their 4-1 hammering at the hands of Klassiker rivals Bayern Munich by beating relegation-threatened St Pauli 2-0, a result that will give the club hope ahead of a showdown with similar opposition this weekend.

Taking all three points against Kiezkicker has Polanski's side 12th in the table, though they are far from comfortable considering that they sit a mere four points above the bottom three with eight games to play.

The visitors will be keen to solidify their top-flight status with another win on Saturday, but it remains to be seen whether they can defy their shocking record on the road that features three consecutive away defeats leading up to this clash, and not one victory since December fifth's 1-0 triumph over Mainz 05.

To make matters worse, Gladbach have conceded nine goals across their last three away games, though the more positive amongst the travelling fans would point out that those matches were against high-calibre opposition - Bayern, Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt.

FC Koln Bundesliga form:

Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga form:

Team News

© Imago / Noah Wedel

Koln are especially light in defence without injured centre-backs Timo Hubers (knee), Luca Kilian (knee) and Joel Schmied (muscular), not to mention that fellow centre-half Jahmai Simpson-Pusey remains suspended after being sent off against Borussia Dortmund on March 7.

With that in mind, expect to see Rav van den Berg and Cenk Ozkacar at the heart of Kwasniok's backline, flanked by Tom Krauss and Kristoffer Lund with alternative full-back options Alessio Castro-Montes and Sebastian Sebulonsen out due to a muscle injury and suspension respectively.

Elsewhere, midfielder Florian Kainz is a doubt as he works his way back from an ankle problem, while 18-year-old striker Fynn Schenten could be sidelined due to illness, though Isak Bergmann Johannesson and Eric Martel should be on hand to start in the centre of the park, platforming Ragnar Ache up top.

As for Gladbach, they too could be missing a number of defenders, namely centre-backs Marvin Friedrich and Kota Takai, who are doubts after picking up muscle injuries.

In their absence, Philipp Sander, Nico Elvedi and Kevin Diks should form the visitors' back three, shielding goalkeeper Moritz Nicolas, whose fitness is all the more important given that backup shot-stopper Jan Olschowsky is set to be out of action until early next month.

Further forward, Polanski could opt for Haris Tabakovic up front once again, considering the injuries to strikers Tim Kleindienst (knee) and Jan Urbich (muscle strain), and he looks set to be supported by Hugo Bolin and Franck Honorat while long-injured wingers Robin Hack (groin) and Nathan N'goumou (Achilles) close in on a return to fitness.

FC Koln possible starting lineup:

Schwabe; Krauss, Van den Berg, Ozkacar, Lund; Johannesson, Martel; Maina, Kaminski, El Mala; Ache

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting lineup:

Nicolas; Sander, Elvedi, Diks; Scally, Reitz, Engelhardt, Castrop; Honorat, Bolin; Tabakovic

We say: FC Koln 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Koln have struggled in recent weeks, and with the threat of relegation lurking, the pressure will be mounting on the hosts.

However, while Gladbach have won two of their last three overall, their poor away form could see them hand a lifeline to their opponents on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.