Man United transfer news: 'Shock' Premier League team in line for Bundesliga target despite strong summer rumours

By Lewis Nolan | 16 Mar 2026 01:50

Brighton & Hove Albion are ahead in the race for Said El Mala of FC Koln, the latest report has claimed despite interest from Manchester United.

The latest weekend of Premier League football was positive for the Red Devils, who beat Aston Villa 3-1 and saw Champions League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea drop points.

Michael Carrick's side are third in the league with 54 points, and there is a six-point gap to sixth-placed Chelsea with just eight games left to play.

It would be surprising if the club failed to qualify for the Champions League, and playing on Europe's biggest stage would be a boost in the summer transfer market .

However, Football Insider claim that Brighton are ahead in the race to sign reported United target El Mala despite the Red Devils' strong form.

© Imago / Noah Wedel

Are Man Utd more attractive prospect than Brighton?

While United are one of the world's most supported clubs, as well as one of the richest, it would be understandable if new signings were somewhat hesitant to join.

The club have not yet appointed a permanent successor to Ruben Amorim, and they have had three managers including Carrick since 2024.

If El Mala's price rises further, then United will have a significant advantage over the Seagulls, even if there is managerial uncertainty at Old Trafford.

© Imago / Team 2

Said El Mala assessed: Is forward right profile for Man United in summer?

El Mala has stood out for FC Koln in the Bundesliga, scoring nine goals and providing three assists in 1,314 minutes, averaging a 0.82 goal involvements per 90.

The forward prefers to operate on the left side of attack, and he has recorded the 14th highest speed in Germany's top flight, reaching 35.54km/h.

El Mala is only 19, so he could improve considerably with more experience, though fans should temper some of their expectations if he was to make the jump to the Premier League.

If the teenager was used as a rotation option alongside the likes of Matheus Cunha, perhaps he would be better able to adapt to the demands of English football.