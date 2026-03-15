Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham: Latest "miserable" performance makes it impossible for Arne Slot to survive summer sacking

By Lewis Nolan | 15 Mar 2026 19:04

Written by David Lynch, Liverpool expert:

It was inevitable that, for Liverpool, this latest Anfield meeting with Tottenham Hotspur would throw up memories of the last.

That came last April, when the Reds clinched their first Premier League title celebrated in front of supporters for 35 years in glorious, blazing sunshine.

With Arne Slot's men heading into the business end of this season hoping simply to scrape into the top five, the build-up to the latest staging of this fixture possessed a far less celebratory feel - and the miserable weather early in the day certainly didn't help.

However, that did not mean that it was unimportant, given that Champions League qualification will be crucial to completing a squad rebuild started but left unfinished over the summer.

Unfortunately for supporters, the 90 minutes offered little encouragement that the Reds will either achieve that aim, or make the most of it by kicking on next term under Arne Slot.

This was another insipid performance in which the opposition low block proved a little too organised, and Liverpool's supposed superior class failed to tell.

Unfortunately, that is a story that the Anfield crowd have become accustomed to this season, including the concession of a late, result-altering goal.

Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham: Why it is "impossible" to stick with Arne Slot in the summer

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

The Anfield faithful made their thoughts on this latest performance obvious as the full-time whistle was met by a chorus of angry boos.

In that context, how can the club's hierarchy possibly make the case for sticking with the manager beyond a season that has provided so much evidence a change is needed?

Contrary to his constant claims, Slot's side simply aren't showing consistent improvements, and the truth is that these struggles can be traced back to a poor end to last season.

Clearly, the Premier League as it is will not allow any manager to play the sort of good football fans crave, as the issues faced by even Pep Guardiola this term show.

But that does not mean you have to ineffective, and the fact that Liverpool are to such a degree makes it increasingly impossible to suggest that they should avoid change this summer.