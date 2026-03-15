Premier League Gameweek 30
Liverpool
Mar 15, 2026 4.30pm
1
1
HT : 1 0
FT Anfield
Spurs
  • Dominik Szoboszlai 18' goal
  • Mohamed Salah 64' yellowcard
  • Hugo Ekitiké 64' yellowcard
  • Curtis Jones 64' yellowcard
  • Trey Nyoni 83' yellowcard
  • Federico Chiesa 90'+1' yellowcard
  • yellowcard Xavi Simons 56'
  • yellowcard Randal Kolo Muani 75'
  • yellowcard Callum Olusesi 76'
  • goal Richarlison  90'
  • yellowcard James Rowswell 90'
  • yellowcard James Rowswell 90'+6'

Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Richarlison goal fuels Arne Slot sack calls

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Richarlison rescue: Spurs battle for Anfield point as Slot faces uncertainty
© Iconsport / PA Images

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in the Premier League after Richarlison netted a 90th-minute equaliser.

After a few nervy moments early on, the hosts settled into the game when Dominik Szoboszlai netted another free kick just before the 20th-minute mark, though Guglielmo Vicario should have done better given he managed to get a full hand on the strike.

Tottenham otherwise handled their defensive responsibilities well, with the Merseysiders' best chances coming from set pieces.

The second half was far more chaotic, and Liverpool were arguably fortunate that they were not punished by Richarlison, whose shot from a central area was saved by Alisson Becker early after play resumed.

It looked as if the hosts would take three points, but Richarlison took advantage of a late defensive collapse at to finish and earn the visitors a deserved point.

The result leaves leaves Liverpool in fifth with 49 points, whereas Spurs end the weekend in 16th place with 29 points, one point and two places outside the relegation zone.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Iconsport / PA Images

After Aston Villa were beaten by Manchester United at Old Trafford, and after Newcastle United beat Chelsea, Sunday's game was a perfect opportunity for Arne Slot's side to cement their status as favourites for a place in the top five.

Liverpool failure to capitalise on their rivals dropping points was damning enough, but their performance was alarming, and the team are showing no signs of improvement.

Qualifying for the Champions League irrespective of performance must take priority, but the Reds' hierarchy will surely look back at matches such as Sunday's draw as a mark against Slot when assessing his future.

If Spurs fall into the trap of thinking that they are too big to go down, then it may be too late to save their season given they are only one point above 18th-placed West Ham and 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

Tottenham will in fact face Forest in the Premier League next weekend, and anything other than a win could spell the end of the team's top-flight status, though Igor Tudor's time in the dugout looks like it could end in the coming week if reports are to be believed.

The club should take the positives from their point at Anfield, but it remains to be seen if they can get back to winning ways anytime soon.

LIVERPOOL VS. TOTTENHAM HIGHLIGHTS

Dominik Szoboszlai goal vs. Tottenham (18th min, Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham)

Dominik Szoboszlai lines up a free kick on the left side of the box, and his strike goes over the wall and looks like it will be comfortably saved, only for Guglielmo Vicario to parry the ball into the net.

Another free kick, but a huge error!

45+3rd min: Richarlison (Tottenham) shot

Tottenham swing a corner in from the left into the middle of the box, and Richarlison manages to head at goal, only for Alisson Becker to make the save.

Close from Spurs!

Richarlison goal vs. Liverpool (90th min, Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham)

Vicario launches a pass up the pitch, and after excellent control and an excellent pass from Randal Kolo Muani, Richarlison does not waste the opportunity to put the ball into the left corner from close range. 

Tottenham have rescued it!

MAN OF THE MATCH - RIO NGUMOHA

© Iconsport / PA Images

Rio Ngumoha's performance for Liverpool did not necessarily set the world on fire, but he was considerably more threatening than Cody Gakpo has been on the flanks.

The 17-year-old won all seven of his ground duels in the first half, and he completed all six of his dribbles against Tottenham before the interval.

LIVERPOOL VS. TOTTENHAM MATCH STATS

Possession: Liverpool 63%-37% Tottenham

Shots: Liverpool 17-13 Tottenham

Shots on target: Liverpool 4-7 Tottenham

Corners: Liverpool 3-4 Tottenham

Fouls: Liverpool 8-13 Tottenham

BEST STATS

WHAT NEXT?

Liverpool's next clash comes on Wednesday against Galatasaray in the Champions League at Anfield, while Tottenham will face Atletico Madrid in Europe on the same day.

The Reds will face Brighton & Hove Albion away from home on Saturday in their next Premier League game, with Spurs set to play Nottingham Forest in a crucial battle on Sunday.

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