Liverpool transfer news: Mo Salah succession plan revealed as '€100m' Bayern Munich target on summer radar

By Lewis Nolan | 26 Mar 2026 23:33

Liverpool could sign two wingers this summer, including RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande despite Bayern Munich's interest, the latest report has claimed.

The Reds' 2025 summer was turbulent in terms of incomings, with the club spending in the region of £450m, but fans may have to prepare for another busy window following confirmation of Mohamed Salah's intention to leave at the end of the season.

His exit would leave the Reds short of elite options in wide areas given Luis Diaz left the Premier League and joined Bayern Munich before the start of 2025-26, while Cody Gakpo has looked out of his depth as a starter.

A number of successors to Salah have been linked with a move to Anfield, including the likes of Diomande, who is said to be target of teams like Bayern.

However, transfer expert Ben Jacobs has claimed that two wingers could be signed in the upcoming summer window, though he adds that players like Michael Olise and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could be difficult to sign.

© Imago / dts Nachrichtenagentur

Yan Diomande in profile: Why Liverpool want RB Leipzig winger

Diomande is currently dealing with a shoulder injury, but he has managed to score 11 goals and provide seven assists in 2,110 minutes for Leipzig this season in all competitions.

The winger is capable of playing on both flanks, and his exceptional pace and dribbling abilities would make him a valuable asset to strikers Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak, who would both enjoy more space in the middle with speedsters on the flanks.

Diomande is only 19 and does not turn 20 until November, but the fact he has already been so impactful in the Bundesliga hints at his enormous potential.

While the teenager's reported price tag of €100m (£86m) may be steep, Leipzig are fourth in the Bundesliga and could finish outside of the Champions League places, which may bring down any transfer fee.

© Imago / Maximilian Koch

Michael Olise and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia alternative: Anthony Gordon

It would be unfair to expect Diomande to consistently perform at his best given his youthful age, so it may make some sense to also target an experienced star such as Olise or Kvaratskhelia.

Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain are likely to be unwilling to sanction exits, though the Reds have had historical interest in Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

The Englishman is also a boyhood Liverpool fan, and bringing him to Anfield alongside Diomande would significantly boost the Merseysiders' attacking depth.