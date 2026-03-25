Three Liverpool stars who could follow Mo Salah out the door at Anfield - even if Arne Slot is sacked

By Lewis Blain | 25 Mar 2026 16:15

Liverpool have been rocked this week after Mohamed Salah confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the season.

In a heartfelt statement on Tuesday night, the Egyptian forward thanked teammates, fans, and the city of Liverpool for “the best time of his life” before announcing his impending departure.

Salah’s exit marks the end of an era at Anfield, with the forward having been a talismanic figure since his arrival in 2017, lifting multiple trophies and etching himself into not just the club’s history, but the Premier League's, too.

The news has sparked wider speculation over the future of the squad, with uncertainty surrounding several key figures - even title-winning manager Arne Slot has come under the microscope, with persistent links connecting former Anfield favourite Xabi Alonso to the Liverpool hot seat should the Dutch boss be shown the door.

Amid the swirling questions over leadership and direction, it is perhaps unsurprising that whispers of other departures are beginning to circulate, with several players likely to be considering their futures in Merseyside.

With this in mind, Sports Mole has identified three Liverpool stars who could follow Salah out of the door this summer, regardless of who sits in the dugout next season.

Three Liverpool stars who could follow Mo Salah out of Anfield

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The Italian winger has struggled to make an impact under Slot this season, with limited appearances and a lack of consistent game time.

Once tipped as a key figure in Liverpool’s attacking options, Federico Chiesa now finds himself on the periphery.

A return to Serie A could be appealing, offering more opportunities to play regularly and rebuild confidence in a familiar setting. For a player of Chiesa’s once highly-tipped ceiling, sitting on the bench is not an option, so a move away from Anfield could be the reset he needs to rebuild his career.

Andy Robertson

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The long-serving left-back faces his own uncertain future in Merseyside, with his contract set to expire this summer.

Andy Robertson has lost his regular spot in the starting XI to Milos Kerkez and was almost on the move in January, with Spurs reportedly interested.

As one of the more senior figures in the squad, his departure would mark a significant shift - just like this news with Salah - but the combination of reduced playing time and contract uncertainty could make him the next big name to exit Anfield.

© Imago

Joe Gomez has also fallen out of favour under Slot, with injuries further hampering his ability to stake a claim in the starting XI. Once a versatile and reliable option in Liverpool’s defence, the England international has seen game time drastically reduced this season.

He is also about to enter the final year of his current contract at Anfield, meaning this summer could be the final chance for the Reds to sell for a substantial figure.

Several clubs across Europe are expected to be monitoring his situation closely, and a fresh start could be mutually beneficial for both player and club.