Mohamed Salah: The greatest Premier League player ever? A fair, factual assessment

By Nsidibe Akpan | 25 Mar 2026 11:26

Mohamed Salah’s era at Liverpool is coming to an emotional end, with both the player and the club confirming on Tuesday that the Egyptian forward will leave at the end of the 2025/26 season, bringing to a close one of the most remarkable individual careers in Premier League history.

The announcement immediately sparked debate across football circles as Salah’s nearly decade-long spell of elite numbers, record-breaking performances, and influence during one of Liverpool’s most successful modern periods has inevitably reignited one of football’s most difficult questions: where does Mohamed Salah rank among the greatest players to ever grace the Premier League?

Since arriving from AS Roma in 2017, Salah has evolved from a talented winger into one of the most consistent attacking forces English football has ever seen, with his influence extending beyond statistics to shape Liverpool’s identity and drive their return to domestic and European dominance.

During his time at Anfield, Salah helped Liverpool secure major honours including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, EFL Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Salah’s departure also signals the end of an era defined by relentless consistency, as he delivered goals, assists, and decisive performances season after season at a level few players in Premier League history have maintained for such a sustained period, particularly from a wide attacking role.

With his Liverpool exit now confirmed, Sports Mole examines the unavoidable question as the football world debates whether Mohamed Salah is the greatest player to ever grace the Premier League, or whether he ultimately falls just short of that title.

Is Mo Salah the best Premier League player of all time?

© Iconsport / ActionPlus, Iconsport © Iconsport / ActionPlus, Iconsport

From a statistical standpoint, Salah’s case is extremely strong, with the Egyptian scoring 191 Premier League goals to sit fourth on the all-time list behind Alan Shearer (260), Harry Kane (213) and Wayne Rooney (208), which is particularly extraordinary given he has largely operated as a wide forward.

In addition to his goals, Salah has recorded 93 Premier League assists to reach 281 goal contributions in 323 appearances, placing him among the most productive players in league history while also maintaining remarkable consistency with double-digit goals in every full Premier League season since joining Liverpool in 2017.

Salah has also won four Premier League Golden Boot awards to match Thierry Henry, while also collecting three Player of the Season awards including both the Professional Footballers' Association Players’ Player of the Year and the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year, honours that reflect recognition from both fellow professionals and journalists.

Another factor strengthening Salah’s case is his consistency across multiple seasons, highlighted by his debut 2017/18 campaign in which he scored 32 goals in 38 matches to set the record for the most goals in a 38-game Premier League season, a record that still stands as of March 2026.

Salah’s influence extends beyond individual awards as, under Jurgen Klopp, he became the focal point of Liverpool’s attack and played a central role in their return to elite status between 2018 and 2024, with decisive goals in title races and Champions League knockout ties reinforcing his reputation as a big-game player.

However, despite these achievements, several players still hold strong claims to being the greatest Premier League player of all time.

Premier League greats considered above Salah

© Imago © Imago

Alan Shearer’s record of 260 Premier League goals remains unmatched, with the striker achieving this feat across spells at Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United while also winning the 1994/95 Premier League title and finishing as top scorer in multiple campaigns, strengthening his case through longevity and dominance.

Thierry Henry is another player frequently placed above Salah, as the Arsenal legend combined technical brilliance with elite production by scoring 175 goals and providing 74 assists in 258 appearances while also leading Arsenal’s historic 2003/04 "Invincibles" season, when the club went unbeaten across 38 matches, an achievement that remains unique in Premier League history.

Cristiano Ronaldo also features prominently in the debate, having won three consecutive Premier League titles with Manchester United between 2007 and 2009 while claiming the Ballon d'Or in 2008 after scoring 31 league goals, with his peak widely considered one of the highest in league history.

Wayne Rooney also deserves recognition, having scored 208 Premier League goals while winning five league titles with Manchester United and demonstrating versatility across multiple positions, which strengthens his case among the league’s all-time greats.

The Premier League Hall of Fame

© Imago © Imago

The Premier League Hall of Fame also provides context for the debate, with Shearer and Henry becoming the first inductees in 2021 before legends such as Eric Cantona, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Didier Drogba and Sergio Aguero were added, while Salah’s eventual inclusion appears inevitable.

Pundits and coaches have also weighed in on Salah’s legacy, with Jurgen Klopp describing him as one of the best players to ever play in the Premier League while former players and analysts frequently rank him among the top three, a perception shared by many fans who consider him Liverpool’s greatest Premier League player.

Salah’s strengths in the debate are clear as his consistency, longevity and productivity from a wide position remain rare, with nearly a decade of elite performances and a central role in Liverpool’s success strengthening his claim.

However, there are also factors that weaken his case, as some rivals have won more Premier League titles, others achieved historic milestones such as unbeaten seasons, and players like Shearer still hold major records including the all-time scoring mark.

Ultimately, Mohamed Salah is unquestionably one of the greatest players in Premier League history, but when weighing records, peak dominance, longevity, titles and historical perception, Thierry Henry arguably still holds the strongest claim as the greatest player in Premier League history.

That does not diminish Salah’s legacy, as his extraordinary level during his time in England places him firmly among the top three players in Premier League history, with many fans even considering him number one.

As Mohamed Salah prepares to leave Liverpool, the Premier League is set to bid farewell to one of its greatest-ever players, and although the debate over whether he is the greatest of all time will continue, his legacy is firmly established and his influence on English football will endure for generations.