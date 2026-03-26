Liverpool transfer news: Reds receive £173m update on future of potential Mohamed Salah replacement

By Oliver Thomas | 26 Mar 2026 13:34 , Last updated: 26 Mar 2026 13:39

Bayern Munich chief Max Eberl has ruled out the possibility of Liverpool-linked Michael Olise leaving the Allianz Arena in the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old winger has elevated his game to new heights since joining the Bundesliga leaders from Crystal Palace in a reported £60m deal two summers ago.

Olise recorded 20 goals and 23 assists in 55 games during his debut season with Vincent Kompany’s side, winning the Bundesliga title and deservedly earning a place in the division’s Team of the Season.

The France international has since further established himself as an important player for Bayern and a potential candidate to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or, having already scored 16 goals and registered 27 assists in 39 appearances this term, including 30 goal contributions in just 25 Bundesliga matches.

Alongside talisman Harry Kane, Olise’s impressive performances have boosted Bayern’s hopes of winning the treble, consisting of another Bundesliga title, the DFB-Pokal and Champions League.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Olise’s form and rise on the European stage has not gone unnoticed, as some of the biggest clubs in world football are said to hold an interest in London-born winger.

Following Mohamed Salah’s announcement that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, the Reds have strongly been credited with an interest in Olise, who primarily operates in the same right-wing position as Salah.

Germany news outlet Bild claims that Liverpool are willing to spend €200m (£173m) on Olise, a year after breaking the British transfer record twice to sign Florian Wirtz (£116m) and then Alexander Isak (£125m).

Bayern chief delivers Olise transfer blow to Liverpool, Real Madrid

Spanish giants Real Madrid are also said to be prepared to spend big on Olise, but a fresh update from Bayern sporting director Eberl serves as a major blow for both clubs.

“We’re not even thinking about that [transfer rumours], Eberl told Bild when responding to rumours about Olise.

“He’s an FC Bayern player and has all the opportunities here that top players could wish for. Michael has a contract with us until 2029, without a release clause. We're relaxed.”

© Iconsport / nordphoto GmbH / Alexander Trienit/Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images/ActionPlus

Olise a no-go, but Liverpool have other targets as they seek Salah replacement

Liverpool understandably cannot put all their eggs in one basket when searching for a Salah replacement, and several other high-profile names are believed to be on their radar.

RB Leipzig teenager Yan Diomande is already being lined up for a big-money move to the Premier League, as he continues to enjoy a breakout season in the Bundesliga, recording 10 goals and seven assists in 26 league games.

The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international is believed to be valued at around £70m and has also been strongly linked with Liverpool’s rivals Manchester United ahead of the summer window.

Paris Saint-Germain duo Bradley Barcola and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche and former Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby – now at Al-Ittihad – have also been linked with a move to Anfield.