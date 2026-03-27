Preview: Lithuania vs Georgia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 27 Mar 2026 12:50 , Last updated: 27 Mar 2026 12:53

Lithuania will be bidding to make it back-to-back victories when they tackle a talented Georgia outfit in an international friendly on Sunday.

The hosts will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 success over Moldova, while Georgia were involved in a 2-2 draw with Israel last time out.

Match preview

Lithuania have never qualified for the finals of a World Cup, so their absence from the 2026 competition will not come as a surprise.

The Tricolours finished bottom of their qualification section for this summer's tournament, only managing to pick up three points from their eight matches in Group G.

Edgaras Jankauskas' side are now looking ahead to the Baltic Cup, with Latvia their opponents in the semi-finals of the competition on June 6, before switching their attention to the UEFA Nations League, with the new campaign beginning in September.

Lithuania will open their challenge against Liechtenstein on September 24, before also taking on Azerbaijan during the same international break.

The home side will enter this international friendly with Georgia off the back of a win, having beaten Moldova 2-0 on Thursday, which would have been a morale-boosting result.

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Georgia, meanwhile, drew 2-2 with Israel on Thursday, and that result actually ended a four-game losing run, which occurred at the end of last year.

The Crusaders have never qualified for the finals of a World Cup, but they famously featured at Euro 2024, managing to reach the quarter-finals of the competition and gaining a host of new supporters along the way due to their excellent performances.

However, Willy Sagnol's side will not be present at the 2026 World Cup, with a difficult qualification campaign seeing them finish in third spot in Group E, only managing to pick up three points from their six matches.

Georgia's next competitive football will come in the UEFA Nations League in September, with Northern Ireland their opponents in their opening game on September 25.

This will be the eighth time that Georgia and Lithuania have locked horns, with the former posting four wins to the latter's three, and it was 4-0 to the Crusaders when the two teams last met in an international friendly back in March 2018.

Lithuania friendlies form:

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Lithuania form (all competitions):

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Georgia friendlies form:

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Georgia form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Armandas Kucys is the leading goalscorer in the current Lithuania squad with five goals, and there is again set to be a spot in the final third of the field for the 23-year-old.

Midfielder Gvidas Gineitis plays his club football for Torino in Serie A and is again in line for a position in the first XI on Sunday.

Meanwhile, experienced defender Justas Lasickas is set to win his 68th cap.

As for Georgia, there is again set to be a spot in the final third of the field for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who struck a brace in the team's 2-2 draw with Israel last time out.

Kvaratskhelia is now on 22 goals for his country, and he is expected to be joined in the final third of the field by Villarreal's Georges Mikautadze and Heidenheim's Budu Zivzivadze.

There is also expected to be a position between the sticks for Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, with the 26-year-old in line to win his 37th cap for his country.

Lithuania possible starting lineup:

Gertmonas; Lasickas, Sirvys, Utkus, Armalas; Vorobjovas, Gineitis, Golubickas, Kalinauskas; Kucys, Dubickas

Georgia possible starting lineup:

Mamardashvili; Beriashvili, Dvali, Lochoshvili, Azarovi; Mekvabishvili, Kiteishvili, Gagnidze; Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze, Zivzivadze

We say: Lithuania 1-2 Georgia

Lithuania will enter this match off the back of a win, while it is five games since Georgia last triumphed, but we are expecting the visitors to secure the victory on Sunday due to their quality in the final third of the field.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.