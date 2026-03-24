Preview: Moldova vs Lithuania - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 24 Mar 2026 23:37

Moldova and Lithuania will begin their preparation for their Nations League campaign when they clash at the former's Stadionul Zimbru on Thursday in an international friendly.

Neither side managed to qualify for the World Cup, but while they will miss out on this summer's tournament, they will both participate in the Nations League in the next international break in September.

Match preview

The hosts finished bottom of Group I in the European World Cup qualifiers, ending their eight-game campaign with one point and just five goals scored.

Moldova's most recent defeat was a group clash with Israel in November 2025, and their 4-1 loss meant they conceded a total of 37 goals in their campaign.

Boss Lilian Popescu will be hoping to guide his side to their first victory in 12 matches, but a defeat would be his team's 10th in that stretch.

The nation's fortunes at home have been poor recently - they have been beaten in their last four at Stadionul Zimbru - but they did win five of their prior six at the ground.

Tricolorii last friendly clash came in October 2025, when they lost 2-1 against Romania, though they managed to triumph 1-0 against San Marino in September 2024 in their most recent friendly at home.

© Imago

Lithuania also finished last in their World Cup qualifying group, and while they claimed three points, all three came from stalemates.

Rinktine won three games between March 2024 and early June that year, but they have since failed to win any match, a period encompassing 13 defeats and four draws.

Edgaras Jankauskas's team have conceded at least two goals 10 times in those 17 fixtures, and they failed to find the back of the net on eight occasions.

The visitors have faced Moldova four times, drawing 1-1 in both of their last two meetings, though they have not clashed since 2013.

Lithuania's record on their travels has been poor, with the nation winless in eight away games in all competitions, a period in which they were beaten in seven games.

Moldova form (all competitions):

L

L

L

D

L

L

Lithuania form (all competitions):

D

L

L

L

D

L

Team News

© Imago

Moldova goalkeeper Cristian Avram could be stationed behind a three-man defence featuring Vladislav Baboglo, Mihail Gherasimencov and Artur Craciun.

Stefan Bodisteanu came on as a substitute against Israel for Vladimir Fratea, who is not part of the squad, and he will expect to start in the middle of the pitch.

Virgiliu Postolachi is likely to be positioned in an advanced role next to Vitalie Damascan, especially as Ion Nicolaesc has not been included in the squad.

Lithuania centre-backs Vilius Armalas, Edgaras Utkus and Artemijus Tutyskinas are set to play behind a double pivot of Modestas Vorobjovas and Gvidas Gineitis.

Gratas Sirgedas and Tomas Kalinauskas are candidates to appear in wide roles either side of number nine Fedor Cernych.

Moldova possible starting lineup:

Avram; Craciun, Baboglo, Gherasimencov; Forov, Bodisteanu, Caimacov, Perciun, Reabciuk; Postolachi, Damascan

Lithuania possible starting lineup:

Gertmonas; Armalas, Utkus, Tutyskinas; Sirvys, Vorobjovas, Gineitis, Lasickas; Sirgedas, Kalinauskas; Cernych

We say: Moldova 2-1 Lithuania

Neither side have been strong defensively, so it would be surprising if either managed to keep a clean sheet on Thursday.

Considering Moldova are at home, they should look to use the home crowd to their advantage, though the match is sure to be closely fought.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.