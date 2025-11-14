Preview:Israel vs Moldova - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Israel and Moldova, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Wrapping up their respective Group I campaigns, Israel and Moldova will meet for a World Cup 2026 qualifier on Sunday.

While neither side can finish in the top two - with Norway and Italy sprinting clear of the pack - Moldova might yet be handed a back-door route into the playoffs.

Match preview

Israel's latest fruitless campaign will come to its conclusion this weekend, as a five-decade wait for World Cup qualification goes on.

Following a three-game losing run - including two defeats to Italy and a 5-0 thumping in Norway - Ran Ben Shimon's side have been left a distant third in Group I ahead of the final matchday.

After scoring eight times during the September international window, they have since gone nearly 300 minutes without a goal, most recently drawing 0-0 with Lithuania on Thursday.

As has become a familiar sight, that friendly was played out in an almost empty stadium, and Israel will finish their latest failed attempt to reach the World Cup in similarly strange circumstances.

Banned from playing at home, Ben Shimon's men must 'host' their final fixture in Moldova, where they were comfortable 4-0 winners when the teams met just a few weeks ago.

It has been another tough campaign for Moldova, as that defeat to Israel in Chisinau preceded a national record 11-1 loss in Norway.

The Tricolorii's wait for a Group I point did finally end last month, though, thanks to a 1-1 draw with Estonia that also halted their seven-game losing streak.

However, they are still winless and rock bottom of the standings, following a brave but ultimately unrewarded resistance against Italy on Thursday night.

Former Under-19s boss Lilian Popescu was recently drafted in as interim head coach, and his team kept the Azzurri at bay for more than 80 minutes - but that was not quite enough to claim a point. Two quickfire headed goals secured victory for the visitors, so Moldova once again tasted defeat.

Yet, due to their UEFA Nations League performance last year, there remains a slim chance of the nation ranked 156th by FIFA sneaking into the European playoffs.

Israel World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

L W W L L L

Israel form (all competitions):

W W L L L D

Moldova World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

L L L L D L

Moldova form (all competitions):

L L L L D L

Team News

Israel are missing three wingers through injury this month, with Villarreal's Manor Solomon joining Union SG's Anan Khalaily and Maccabi Tel Aviv wide man Sagiv Yehezkel on the sidelines.

After making several changes for a midweek friendly with Lithuania, Ben Shimon should restore the likes of captain Eli Dasa, key defender Idan Nachmias and star man Dor Peretz to the starting XI on Sunday.

As Tai Baribo was left out of the squad, New England Revolution forward Dor Turgeman - who has been in good form for his club of late - is set to start up front.

Meanwhile, Moldova's main absentee will be injured midfielder Nichita Motpan.

Experienced playmaker Artur Ionita has returned after missing out last month, and the 35-year-old could feature in midfield after starting against Italy.

In attack, all-time top scorer Ion Nicolaescu - who averages one goal every three international games - could partner Paris Saint-Germain youth graduate Virgiliu Postolachi.

Israel possible starting lineup:

Glazer; Dasa, Nachimas, Blorian, Revivo; Gloukh, Kanichowsky, D. Peretz; Biton, Turgeman, Shua

Moldova possible starting lineup:

Cojuhar; Revenco, Craciun, Stefan, Dumbravanu, Reabciuk; Caimacov, Rata, Ionita; Postolachi, Nicolaescu

We say: Israel 3-1 Moldova

Making it six wins from six World Cup qualifiers against Moldova, Israel should post their fourth and final Group I victory.

Their attacking threat far outweighs that of the Tricolorii, who are set to finish without a single success.

