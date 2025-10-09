Preview: Norway vs Israel - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Norway and Israel, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

After striding six points clear at the top of the table, Norway can take another step towards reaching World Cup 2026 when they host Israel on Saturday.

With a flawless Group I record so far, the Norwegians are close to confirming first place - and, with it, a first finals appearance this century.

Match preview

Norway have not qualified for any World Cup since 1998, while they last competed at the European Championship two years later - but that long drought may soon end.

A new generation of stars - spearheaded by Erling Haaland, who took his international goals tally to an incredible 48 from 45 games last month - are on track to secure a place at next year's finals.

Having scored nine times across two wins to start their Group I campaign, Stale Solbakken's side then swept aside top seeds Italy with a 3-0 home success, making them strong favourites to wrap up top spot.

Following a one-goal win over Estonia, the Norwegians ruthlessly smashed 11 past hapless Moldova last time out, with Haaland hitting five and substitute Thelo Aasgaard helping himself to a hat-trick.

With a superb goal difference, they lead both Italy and Israel by six points - albeit the Azzurri have one game in hand - and automatic qualification is almost within their grasp.

Set to follow Saturday's qualifier with a home friendly against New Zealand, Norway will then finish off with games against Estonia and Italy next month - and the latter could prove to be a winner-takes-all clash.

Sitting third in the standings, Israel are still in the mix for at least a playoff place, despite an incredible collapse costing them dearly in September.

Having twice led Italy in a chaotic - and frankly bizarre - contest, they seemed set for a 4-4 draw thanks to scoring two late goals.

However, Sandro Tonali then netted a stoppage-time winner that sparked angry scenes between the two teams and left them level on nine points.

Now trailing Group I's second-placed side on goal difference, Ran Ben Shimon's men have also played one more match than their Italian counterparts, so slipping up this month may see them miss out.

Aiming to end an even longer drought than Norway, their most recent World Cup appearance came way back in 1970, and they now need a grandstand finish to avoid more disappointment.

So, after losing 4-2 in the reverse fixture - with Haaland inevitably scoring Norway's fourth goal - Israel must now try to cause a major upset at Ullevaal.

Norway World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

W W W W W

Norway form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

Israel World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

W L W W L

Israel form (all competitions):

W L W W W L

Team News

Continuing an intensely frustrating period for Norway captain Martin Odegaard, the Arsenal midfielder has suffered a knee injury that will rule him out of both internationals this month.

Solbakken is also missing Genoa defender Leo Ostigard, who broke a rib last weekend, but Jorgen Strand Larsen can return to supplement the hosts' fearsome attack after being sidelined in September.

Set for a place on the bench, the latter usually plays third fiddle to main men Haaland and Alexander Sorloth, who may be aided by either Antonio Nusa, Oscar Bobb or Andreas Schjelderup if Solbakken sticks with a 4-3-3 setup.

Meanwhile, Israel's front line should be led by Tai Baribo or Dor Turgeman, the latter of whom scored a late consolation goal in the reverse fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon - currently on loan at Villarreal - and Ajax forward Oscar Gloukh could also feature in the final third.

Norway possible starting lineup:

Nyland; Ryerson, Heggem, Ajer, Bjorkan; Berg, Berge, Aasgard; Sorloth, Haaland, Schjelderup

Israel possible starting lineup:

Da. Peretz; Dasa, Lemkin, Nachmias, Revivo; Do. Peretz, E. Peretz; Biton, Gloukh, Solomon; Baribo

We say: Norway 3-1 Israel

Amid acute political tension between the two nations, Norway are set to prevail, winning their sixth straight game en route to the 2026 World Cup.

Such is the hosts' firepower, they can even cope without their influential captain, and another success will take them within sight of the finish line.

