Arsenal release an official statement on Martin Odegaard's injury following the Norwegian's record-breaking early substitution against West Ham United.

Arsenal have released an official statement on Martin Odegaard's injury following the Norwegian's record-breaking early substitution against West Ham United.

The Gunners skipper was forced off with just 30 minutes gone in that 2-0 victory for Mikel Arteta's side, having come off worse in a clash of knees with Crysencio Summerville.

Odegaard tried to play through the pain before calling it quits and coming off for Martin Zubimendi, which saw the former Real Madrid starlet set a unique and unwanted Premier League record.

The 26-year-old is now the first player to be substituted in the first half of three straight Premier League starts, having also been withdrawn against Leeds United and Nottingham Forest due to shoulder problems.

it was reported earlier on Sunday that Odegaard postponed his planned flight to join up with the Norway national team on Saturday evening, in order to remain in London for further assessment on his knee issue.

Arsenal confirm MCL injury for Odegaard

The Gunners were apparently fearful that their skipper might have sustained damage to his knee, and the club have now confirmed that he has been diagnosed with an MCL injury.

Odegaard has therefore withdrawn from the Norway squad, but at this stage, there is no knowledge of the severity of the midfielder's concern.

"Martin Odegaard has been withdrawn from the Norway national team for their upcoming matches against Israel and New Zealand after sustaining a medial collateral ligament injury to his left knee during the first half in Saturday’s win over West Ham United," a statement read.

"Martin will continue to be assessed and treated by our medical team at Sobha Realty Training Centre during the international window, with the aim of a return to action as soon as possible."

How many Arsenal games could Odegaard miss with knee injury?

Arsenal - and Mikel Arteta - like to keep their cards close to their chest when it comes to injuries, so do not expect the latter to give a firm timeline even when the seriousness of his problem is ascertained.

However, Odegaard withdrawing from the Norway national team suggests that the midfielder has not suffered a Grade 1 mild sprain, which may have only ruled him out of action for a few days.

If the Arsenal captain has suffered a Grade 2 injury, he may face a few weeks on the sidelines, potentially ruling him out of seven Arsenal games before the November international break.

Fulham (Oct 18), Atletico Madrid (Oct 21), Crystal Palace (Oct 26), Brighton & Hove Albion (Oct 29), Burnley (Nov 1), Slavia Prague (Nov 4) and Sunderland (Nov 8) could all come too soon for the former Real Madrid wonderkid.

In the worst-case scenario, Odegaard could miss up to 12 weeks with a Grade 3 injury, but the fact he was able to play on momentarily suggests that he has avoided such a fate.