Arsenal 2-0 West Ham: Martin Odegaard sets unique and unwanted Premier League record with latest injury blow

By , Senior Reporter
Unique and unwanted: Odegaard sets new Premier League record with latest injury blow
© PA Images / Iconsport
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard achieves a unique and unwanted Premier League first as the Gunners captain is substituted in the first half of Saturday's 2-0 win over West Ham United.

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard achieved a unique and unwanted Premier League first as the Gunners captain is substituted in the first half of Saturday's 2-0 win over West Ham United.

Mikel Arteta's men leapfrogged Liverpool into first place in the Premier League table with a routine victory over the Irons, as Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka struck either side of the break.

Rice firstly finished into the roof of the net after Eberechi Eze's shot was parried into his path by Alphonse Areola, before Saka crashed home a second-half penalty on his 200th Premier League appearance.

The Gunners also snapped a two-game home losing run against West Ham in the process, but the result was partially overshadowed by a fresh injury to Odegaard, whose luckless streak continued with a new knee problem.

The Norway international came off worse in a knee-on-knee clash with West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville, and despite initially trying to play through the pain, he was taken off for Martin Zubimendi in the 30th minute.

Arsenal's Odegaard sets unique Premier League record with new injury

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard pictured on September 28, 2025

Odegaard's withdrawal came after he was also forced off in the first half of home wins over Leeds United and Nottingham Forest, sustaining freak shoulder injuries on both occasions.

Following his early change today, Odegaard is now the first-ever Premier League player to be substituted before half time in three successive starts in the competition.

Arteta will no doubt be pressed for an update in his post-game press conference, but given that the incident seemed to stem from a collision, there is hope that his problem is nothing more than a contact injury.

However, Odegaard is an early doubt for Norway's upcoming games against Israel and New Zealand, and he may need to be assessed before Arsenal's first game back against Fulham on October 18.

Odegaard injury: Bad luck or something sinister for Arsenal?

Arsenal and Norway's Martin Odegaard pictured on September 9, 2025

In 2025, Arsenal are fortunate to emerge from any match without a new concern on the fitness front, and Odegaard's record-breaking withdrawal today will no doubt raise eyebrows.

From those on the outside looking in - especially those of us without medical degrees or coaching badges - it is easy to either blame Arteta's training methods or the care given by the physios/medical team for Arsenal's repeated injury concerns.

However, the truth is that Odegaard's three separate blows have been almost purely down to rotten luck; two awkward landings on his shoulder and now a knee-on-knee collision with an opposing player.

We say 'almost' as Odegaard's back-to-back shoulder injuries may hint at some weakness in that area, but more than anything else, the skipper's concerns are simply a case of extremely bad misfortune for the Gunners.

Nevertheless, with Eberechi Eze, Ethan Nwaneri and even Max Dowman capable of pulling the creative strings, Arsenal can cope without their captain if today's issue proves more severe than first thought.

ID:582976:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect4720:
Written by
Ben Knapton

Click here for more stories about Bukayo Saka

Click here for more stories about Arsenal

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Bukayo Saka Declan Rice Martin Odegaard Mikel Arteta Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
FT
Hyde
1-0
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
FT
Whitehawk
0-2
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
FT
Chichester
2-4
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
FT
Anstey Nomads
3-2
Stourbridge
FT
Cleethorpes Town
0-0
Redditch United
Pens.
(4-5)
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
 
Workington
P-P
FC United
FT
Halesowen Town
1-2
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
FT
Ashton United
1-2
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
FT
Barwell
0-3
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!