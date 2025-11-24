Bayern Munich lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for Champions League clash as Luis Diaz replacement decided

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Bayern Munich could line up for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Arsenal.

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany cannot call upon key attacker Luis Diaz for Wednesday's heavyweight Champions League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Colombia international scored both of Bayern's goals in their 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain on matchday four, but he was then given a straight red card on the stroke of half time for a horror tackle on Achraf Hakimi.

Diaz has been slapped with a three-game Champions League ban for the challenge, meaning that he will also sit out Bayern's showdowns with Union SG and Sporting Lisbon either side of the New Year.

The ex-Liverpool man could be one of three attackers unavailable for the visitors, as Jamal Musiala is still sidelined with a serious ankle problem, while Serge Gnabry has been dealing with knee issues.

However, Bayern are optimistic that Gnabry will be fit to face his former team on Wednesday night, when Michael Olise and Harry Kane - who has scored 15 times against the Gunners down the years - will also operate in attack.

As Diaz is unavailable, it would not be a complete shock to see a start for 17-year-old playmaker Lennart Karl, who became Bayern's youngest Champions League scorer of all time earlier this season and also provided a goal and assist in Saturday's 6-2 Bundesliga victory over Freiburg.

Kompany could alternatively start all of Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Leon Goretzka in a more defensively-minded midfield, but the latter should occupy a place on the bench here.

Left-back Alphonso Davies is also out with a knee injury, so Kompany could lean on the experienced Raphael Guerreiro over Josip Stanisic for the clash with the Premier League leaders.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Guerreiro; Pavlovic, Kimmich; Olise, Karl, Gnabry; Kane

> Click here to see how Arsenal could line up for this game

No Data Analysis info