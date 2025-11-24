Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Arsenal could line up for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

Arsenal duo Martin Odegaard and Viktor Gyokeres have not yet been ruled out of Wednesday's Champions League blockbuster battle with Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium.

The two Scandinavians were both absent from Sunday's 4-1 Premier League win over North London derby rivals Tottenham Hotspur, but Mikel Arteta confirmed that they were on the cusp of returning from their injuries.

However, the tight turnaround means that the pair remain major doubts for the European contest, which Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring), Gabriel Jesus (knee) and Kai Havertz (knee) are definitely sidelined for.

The battle with Bayern is sandwiched in between heavyweight Premier League matches with Spurs and Chelsea, but against arguably the best side in Europe right now, continuity is surely key for Arteta.

As a result, Piero Hincapie should hold his place in an unchanged backline, although Cristhian Mosquera and Myles Lewis-Skelly are both ready to step in if Riccardo Calafiori is spared following his recent hip problem.

The first and only player to score a hat-trick in a Premier League North London derby, Eberechi Eze is surely a guarantee even if Odegaard returns, linking arms with Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice in midfield.

Zubimendi returns from a Champions League suspension for the visit of Bayern, while Rice is one booking away from his own continental ban, but that will matter little when it comes to Arteta's selection.

Mikel Merino and Leandro Trossard also played starring roles in the North London derby and should be retained up front alongside Bukayo Saka, who has scored eight goals in his last 10 Champions League league phase/group stage appearances.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Calafiori; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Merino, Trossard

> Click here to see how Bayern could line up for this game

No Data Analysis info