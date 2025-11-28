Arsenal injury news: Mikel Arteta gives Leandro Trossard update ahead of Chelsea showdown

By Anthony Brown | 28 Nov 2025 03:16 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 07:30

Mikel Arteta has discussed the fitness of the in-form Leandro Trossard ahead of Arsenal's trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Sunday.

The Belgian was substituted after 38 minutes in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League, bringing his evening to an early end with Noni Madueke replacing the forward.

The match was level at the time, with Lennart Karl scoring for the German side in the 32nd minute after Jurrien Timber put the Premier League team ahead.

Madueke deservedly restored Arsenal's lead in the 69th minute, before Gabriel Martinelli exploited Manuel Neuer's advanced positioning away from his goal to score Arsenal's third with 13 minutes remaining.

Trossard injury: Why was Arsenal forward replaced against Bayern?

Arteta appeared to give an early team news update ahead of Sunday's match against Chelsea, mentioning that Trossard's withdrawal was mainly precautionary to prevent worsening the unspecified issue.

"With Leo, we don't know," said the Arsenal boss via Mirror Football. He said he felt something, we didn't want to take any risk, obviously."

While the severity of Trossard's injury is still to be determined, the issue could halt the forward's run of eight consecutive Premier League starts for the Gunners as they travel to cross-town rivals Chelsea.

The Belgian has scored in three of his last five league appearances for the Gunners, including in his last two matches against Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, that run could be over if the Arsenal man's injury cannot be risked at the Bridge, meaning Arteta could be forced to lean on other options.

Trossard injury: Who are Arsenal's options to replace Belgian star?

While it remains to be seen if Trossard features, the natural solutions if the former Brighton & Hove Albion star cannot play are Madueke and Martinelli.

The ex-Chelsea winger replaced the in-form forward against Bayern and immediately made an impact by scoring the second goal, but Arteta may resist rushing him back into the XI against old friends after the speedy winger's recent return from injury.

Eberechi Eze could also be utilised on the left flank, although the attacking midfielder is likelier to continue in the No. 10 role unless the returning Martin Odegaard is played from the off.

As a consequence, Martinelli could be handed a start at Stamford Bridge, with Eze playing in the hole and Bukayo Saka utilised on the right flank.