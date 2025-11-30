Chelsea vs. Arsenal: PGMOL release statement on Moises Caicedo red card as midfielder's ban length revealed

By Ben Knapton | 30 Nov 2025 17:14 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 17:31

The PGMOL have released a statement explaining Moises Caicedo's red card in Chelsea's Premier League London derby with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

The Ecuador international was up for the clash from the first whistle, charging about the field and showcasing a quintessential willingness to get stuck into challenges in the middle of the park.

However, Caicedo's overzealousness proved to be his downfall, as the former Brighton & Hove Albion man was expelled in the 34th minute for a crunching challenge on Mikel Merino.

Caicedo and Merino both stayed down after the tackle, and referee Anthony Taylor initially brandished the yellow card for the Chelsea man before being sent to the pitchside monitor.

Replays clearly showed Caicedo going into the tackle with an outstretched leg and raised studs, which connected with Merino's ankle, and Taylor overturned his original decision after a VAR review.

PGMOL release statement on Moises Caicedo red vs. Arsenal

The official explained to the crowd that Caicedo's challenge amounted to serious foul play, and the PGMOL have now released their own statement on the incident.

"After VAR review, the referee overturned the original decision of yellow card to Caicedo and issued a red card for serious foul play," a post from the Premier League Match Centre read on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Referee announcement: 'After review, Chelsea 25, makes a challenge with excessive force and endangers the safety of the opponent, therefore my final decision is red card'".

Chelsea were on top before Caicedo's sending-off, but Arsenal had the best chance of the game in the wake of the incident, Gabriel Martinelli forcing Robert Sanchez into a strong save down to his right-hand side.

Chelsea vs. Arsenal: How many matches will Moises Caicedo miss after red card?

Unlike red cards for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity or two bookable offences - which carry a one-game ban - sending-offs for serious foul play incur a three-game suspension.

As a result, Caicedo will not be available for Chelsea's midweek clash with Leeds United at Elland Road, as well as the Blues' battles with Bournemouth and Everton on December 6 and 13 respectively.

The South American will be eligible to play against Atalanta BC in the Champions League on December 9, though, and he will return to domestic action against Cardiff City in the FA Cup on December 16.

However, Caicedo will not play in the Premier League until Chelsea's trip to Newcastle United on December 20, leaving Maresca without his chief midfield enforcer for the next three weeks in domestic football.

Reece James and Malo Gusto can both fill in alongside Enzo Fernandez or Andrey Santos in midfield, though, while Dario Essugo - a like-for-like replacement - is back in full training after a thigh operation and could be an option in the coming weeks too.