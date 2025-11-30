Crystal Palace injury news: Worrying Ismaila Sarr update delivered by Oliver Glasner after Man United loss

By Oliver Thomas | 30 Nov 2025 20:50 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 20:54

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner has delivered a worrying update on the fitness of attacker Ismaila Sarr following Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League defeat to Manchester United at Selhurst Park.

The 27-year-old has been a standout performer for the Eagles so far this season and entered the contest with the Red Devils as the club’s joint-top scorer in all competitions along with Jean-Philippe Mateta (eight).

Sarr was handed his 10th Premier League start of the campaign, but was withdrawn in the 38th minute and replaced by Eddie Nketiah following a strong challenge for Man United wing-back Diogo Dalot.

The early withdrawal of Sarr had a negative impact of Palace’s second-half performance, as they lost valuable pace in transition and Man United admirably came from behind at half time to secure maximum points.

Concerns over Sarr's injury grew post-match when the attacker was pictured leaving Selhurst Park on crutches.

Sarr was preparing to represent Senegal at next month’s Africa Cup of Nations, but his involvement at the tournament has now been thrown into some doubt.

Sarr spotted on crutches. ? pic.twitter.com/z9W6HwOr6m — Palace Report (@PalaceReport) November 30, 2025

Sarr a major doubt for Burnley, Fulham fixtures after injury blow

Speaking to reporters after the defeat to Man United, Glasner said: “We all have to assess him further but the ankle is quite swollen, so I think he will miss a few games.”

“Maybe we won’t see him again before the AFCON."

Held in Morocco, AFCON will run from December 21 until January 18, with Crystal Palace scheduled to play six matches before Sarr’s nation Senegal play their opening group-stage game against Botswana on December 23.

There has been no official announcement declaring when Premier League players will be released by their clubs, although tournament regulations indicate players should be released a fortnight before their first fixture.

Crystal Palace were hoping to have Sarr available for selection for their next two Premier League games away against Burnley on Wednesday and away to Fulham next Saturday, but now, the attacker is seemingly in danger of missing both matches.

© Imago / Sportimage

How many other Crystal Palace matches could Sarr miss?

Sarr is also set to miss Palace’s penultimate League Phase fixture in the Conference League away against Irish outfit Shelbourne on December 11 and a tricky Premier League test at home to Manchester City three days later.

Palace will conclude a hectic month with games against KuPS, Leeds United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, with Sarr expected to miss all those matches whilst he is away on AFCON duty.

Sarr may also miss the Eagles’ opening five Premier League fixtures in January 2026 against Fulham, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Sunderland and Chelsea, unless Senegal are eliminated from AFCON in the group stage.