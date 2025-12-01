Burnley predicted XI vs. Crystal Palace: Possible lineup for Premier League clash

By Carter White | 01 Dec 2025 09:33 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 09:51

Burnley could be set to make a change in midfield for the Premier League visit of Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

Tunisia international Hannibal Mejbri was openly criticised by head coach Scott Parker for diving during the Clarets' 3-1 defeat at Brentford on the weekend.

The former Manchester United youngster was subbed off after just an hour, with Lesley Ugochukwu looking to snatch a spot in the engine room for the visit of the Eagles.

Netting his fourth goal of the Premier League term at the expense of the Bees, Zian Flemming has made the seamless step up to the top flight and should partner the likes of Lyle Foster in attack.

A regular provider of creativity from left-back, Quilindschy Hartman will be striving to add to his tally of four assists, with ex-England hero Kyle Walker operating at right-back.

The ex-Manchester City man has little competition for a spot in the side due to the absence of Connor Roberts, who continues to recover from a knee problem.

Back at Turf Moor following a loan in Portugal last term, Zeki Amoundi faces a battle to feature in 2025-26 because of a serious knee injury.

Burnley possible starting lineup: Dubravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman; Ugochukwu, Cullen, Florentino; Tchaouna, Foster, Flemming

>Click here to see how Crystal Palace could line up for this fixture