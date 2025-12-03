Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'battle' two PL clubs to sign Igor Thiago in January

By Saikat Mandal | 03 Dec 2025 20:18 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 20:52

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing interest in signing Brentford striker Igor Thiago in the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old forward joined the Bees in the January window of 2024, and failed to make an impact in the second half of last season.

The former Club Brugge striker has been in outstanding form this season, scoring 12 goals already in all competitions.

Spurs could be looking to bolster their forward department in the January window, with Thomas Frank's side in need of more quality in that area.

Three Premier League clubs eye move for Thiago?

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

According to a report from Caughtoffside, Spurs could likely face competition from Newcastle United and Aston Villa for Thiago, who is likely to leave Brentford in January.

The report claims that Brentford are not too optimistic about keeping him for long as they anticipate offers from top Premier League clubs.

Unai Emery is reportedly a big fan of the striker as he sees him as an ideal long-term replacement for Ollie Watkins.

Likewise, Newcastle could be in the market for another striker despite signing Nick Woltemade in the summer, and Thiago could be a fantastic option for them.

Spurs need more depth in forward areas

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Tottenham have dropped to 11th in the Premier League table after a recent blip in form, and Frank could delve into the market to add more quality to the ranks.

It has been reported that Spurs are making plans to sign a winger and a centre-forward in the January transfer window.

Despite signing Xavi Simmons and Mohammed Kudus in the summer, Spurs have struggled to score enough this season.

The absence of Dominic Solanke has hurt them badly, while Richarlison could be offloaded if Spurs receive good offers for the Brazilian.