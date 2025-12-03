Tottenham Hotspur injury, suspension list vs. Brentford: Will Dominic Solanke miss out again for Spurs?

By Ellis Stevens | 03 Dec 2025 19:36 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 19:50

Tottenham Hotspur will look to end their five-game winless run when they welcome Brentford to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Thomas Frank's side secured an encouraging point from their midweek trip to St James' Park, with Cristian Romero twice scoring - including a 95th-minute equaliser - to seal a 2-2 draw, though it does mean Spurs extended their winless run to five games.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game against the Bees.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: December 14 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Dominic Solanke managed to make just two Premier League appearances this season before picking up an ankle injury in late August.

The striker, who is yet to start a competitive game under the new Spurs manager, underwent minor surgery in order to deal with his ongoing injury issue, but Frank has insisted that they will not play Solanke too early and risk any further setbacks.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Next season

James Maddison picked up a cruel ACL injury during pre-season, and he is expected to spend the entirety of 2025-26 on the sidelines.

When asked whether there was any chance the 28-year-old could return this term, manager Thomas Frank told reporters: "I think we need to get past Christmas to see how quick he is going. Normally, you would say nine months, as I understand it, without me being a doctor. So, let’s see.”

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: December 20 (vs. Liverpool)

Dejan Kulusevski has been out for over five months after picking up a serious patella injury last May, but the Swede is now nearing a return, with a potential return to action later this month.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: December 14 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Radu Dragusin has been out of action since January, when he picked up a nasty ACL injury during a Europa League fixture.

The Romanian defender is one of many to return to training in recent days and, as a result, Dragusin is supposedly nearing a return to the pitch.

© Imago / Buzzi

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Yves Bissouma picked up a nasty injury during the international break in October, with the player being stretchered off during Mali's World Cup qualifier against Madagascar.

The player has since undergone surgery to overcome his ligament injury, but his exact return date is still a mystery, with Frank only saying the midfielder would miss "weeks".

Kota Takai

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: December 6 (vs. Brentford)

Kota Takai is yet to make an appearance for the Tottenham since he signed for the Premier League outfit from Kawasaki Frontale.

Plagued by a thigh injury since the summer, the 21-year-old took part in training two thirds of the way through November, but no return date has so far been set.

TOTTENHAM'S SUSPENSION LIST

Tottenham have no players banned for this Premier League contest.