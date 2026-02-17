Wolves transfer news: Championship star being 'monitored' by Premier League's bottom club ahead of summer market

By Darren Plant | 17 Feb 2026 18:16

Wolverhampton Wanderers have allegedly identified Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu as a potential summer transfer target.

Ahead of Wednesday's fixture with leaders Arsenal, Wolves remain at the bottom of the Premier League table and still require three more points to avoid being remembered as the worst club in the division's history.

However, with Adam Armstrong having been signed from Southampton ahead of a likely Championship campaign in 2026-27, a transition period has already commenced.

According to Football League World, another target has already been shortlisted ahead of next season.

Wolves considering Fatawu bid

The report alleges that Fatawu is very much in Wolves' thinking ahead of a bid for promotion back to the top flight.

Fatawu has contributed 15 goals and 22 assists from his 88 appearances in a Leicester shirt in 2023.

Most notably, 14 strikes and 20 assists have come from his 72 outings for the Foxes in the Championship.

That level of return led to interest from Bournemouth last month, the Cherries having been in the market for a replacement for Antoine Semenyo at the time.

With Leicester facing potential relegation to League One after a recent six-point deduction, the Ghana international is likely to attract widespread interest.

Although Leicester have the 21-year-old tied down to a contract until 2029, any chance to make a profit on the £14m fee that they paid Sporting Lisbon may prove too difficult to turn down.

Wolves only outsiders for Fatawu

Fatawu has made just 17 appearances in the Premier League and Primeira Liga, contributing three assists.

He is at the stage of his career where he is only likely to leave Leicester for a club competing in one of European football's top five divisions.

Aside from getting to remain in the Midlands, Wolves are unlikely to be deemed as attractive an option as other English clubs that would enter the race if Fatawu is made available.