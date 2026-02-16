FA Cup fifth round draw in full: Arsenal away to EFL opposition, Macclesfield FC facing possible third tie with Premier League club

By Darren Plant | 16 Feb 2026 18:50 , Last updated: 16 Feb 2026 18:55

Premier League leaders Arsenal have been handed an away tie at Mansfield Town in the FA Cup fifth round.

Mikel Arteta's side breezed past Wigan Athletic on Sunday, scoring four goals in the first half, and their reward is another game with a team from League One.

While Mansfield's efforts for beating Burnley have been rewarded, Macclesfield have been handed another incentive to overcome Brentford on Monday night.

The National League North outfit will travel to West Ham United in the last 16 if they can cause an upset against the Bees.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have been handed a showdown with Manchester City at St James' Park, the two teams having already met in the EFL Cup semi-finals during 2026.

Liverpool make the trip to Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Wrexham will host Chelsea in a blockbuster tie that will attract attention in the United States due to their respective ownerships.

Fulham meet Southampton, Leeds United square off against Norwich City and either Port Vale or Bristol City will welcome Sunderland.

These eight ties will be played between March 5 and March 8.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

FA Cup fifth round draw in full:

Fulham vs. Southampton

Port Vale or Bristol City vs. Sunderland

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City

Leeds United vs. Norwich City

Mansfield Town vs. Arsenal

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool

Wrexham vs. Chelsea

West Ham United vs. Macclesfield FC/Brentford