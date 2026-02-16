Barcelona transfer news: Hansi Flick 'makes feelings clear' on defender exit amid significant interest

By Matt Law | 16 Feb 2026 18:08 , Last updated: 16 Feb 2026 18:09

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has reportedly made it clear that he wants Gerard Martin to remain at Camp Nou beyond the end of this summer's transfer window.

Martin was a regular for Barcelona during the 2024-25 campaign, featuring on 42 occasions in all competitions, while he has again been involved on a consistent basis this term.

The Spaniard has 19 La Liga appearances to his name in 2025-26, while he has played 33 times in all competitions, with the 23-year-old very much on course to beat his appearance total from last term.

Martin is Barcelona's back-up left-back, with Alejandro Balde the first choice in that area, but he has featured as a centre-back on a number of occasions in recent months.

© Imago

Barcelona transfer news: Flick wants to keep Martin amid Milan, Premier League interest

The Spaniard had been involved in all but two of Barcelona's league matches this season before being an unused substitute against Elche on January 31.

There has been speculation surrounding Martin's future of late, with a number of clubs believed to be keeping an eye on his situation at Camp Nou.

According to reports in Spain, AC Milan are leading the foreign interest, with the Italian outfit willing to pay as much as €30m (£26m) to secure his services.

Several Premier League clubs are also believed to be interested, but it is understood that Barcelona head coach Flick has made it clear that he wants to keep Martin.

Milan 'willing' to pay £26m for Barcelona's Martin

Flick has allegedly told Barcelona that Martin will remain an important figure even if a new centre-back arrives during this summer's market.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Catalan outfit, who have well-documented financial issues, are prepared to turn down a substantial offer.

Martin made his first-team debut for Barcelona in 2024, and he has represented the Spanish champions on 75 occasions, scoring one goal and registering six assists in the process.