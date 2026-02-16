Matthijs de Ligt injury news: When will Man United centre-back return to action?

By Matt Law | 16 Feb 2026 16:42 , Last updated: 16 Feb 2026 16:44

Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt is reportedly preparing to return to action next month following a lengthy time out with a back issue.

De Ligt, 26, has been absent since the end of November, missing Man United's last 13 Premier League matches, and there has not been much detail released surrounding the extent of the Dutchman's problem.

Man United head coach Michael Carrick recently said that Mason Mount would likely be back for the Everton game next Monday, but De Ligt would again be a major doubt.

"Mason will be probably not for Tuesday, probably after, but definitely gone into the Everton game, he’ll be back," Carrick told reporters.

"Matta, we'll see how he develops over the, you know… the Everton game feels like a long time away at the moment, so we'll see how he develops, but he's positive, he's moving in the right direction, but Mason's a little bit closer than him."

De Ligt 'on course' to return to action in March

According to The Sun, De Ligt has set his sights on a return to action next month, with the centre-back finally looking to put his injury problems behind him.

The report claims that the Dutchman suffered a minor setback in January, but he avoided the need for surgery and has continued to recover at the club's Carrington base.

De Ligt has allegedly 'refused to panic' despite his lengthy lay-off and remains convinced that he can have an important role to play for Man United before the end of the season.

The centre-back will also be looking to secure a spot in the Netherlands squad for the 2026 World Cup.

When will De Ligt return to action?

Carrick suggested that De Ligt might be in contention for the clash with Everton on February 23, so it is not impossible to imagine the defender being available for the fixture with Crystal Palace on March 1.

Man United will then face Newcastle United (A) on March 4 ahead of a home fixture with Aston Villa on March 15, with their final game of next month then taking place away to Bournemouth on March 20.

Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez have formed an impressive centre-back partnership since Carrick's arrival, but De Ligt's return would be a huge boost for the Red Devils, who currently sit fourth in the Premier League table.