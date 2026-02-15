Manchester United transfer news: Marcus Rashford's 'hopes' on summer 'revealed' amid rumours of return from Barcelona

By Lewis Nolan | 15 Feb 2026 23:46

Marcus Rashford is still hopeful of a permanent move from Manchester United to Barcelona, the latest report has revealed.

Interim boss Michael Carrick will be regretful that his side had to watch from the sidelines as the fourth round of the FA Cup commenced on the weekend, though he was not in charge when his side were eliminated by Brighton & Hove Albion in January.

With little football taking place on the pitch due to the club's elimination from both domestic cups, as well as their failure to qualify for Europe last season, attention has naturally turned to the summer transfer window.

While supporters are keen for new faces to walk through the doors at Carrington ahead of the 2026-27 Premier League season, there is a lingering question mark over the future of Rashford, who is on loan at Barcelona for the rest of the campaign.

Football Insider report that the winger is still hopeful of Barcelona triggering their option-to-buy despite speculation that they may seek to renegotiate the terms of their agreement with United.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

How has Rashford played for Barcelona this season?

Rashford's ability to threaten in behind opposition defences has been key for boss Hansi Flick, who uses a high-octane system at Barca.

The 28-year-old has started 20 games and played in 34, scoring 10 goals and providing 10 assists in 1,967 minutes.

His rate of 0.92 goal involvements per 90 is higher than any current Man United player, even more than captain Bruno Fernandes (0.81).

It should also be noted that Rashford has netted five times in the Champions League while also providing three assists in just 463 minutes, with no other Barca player averaging more goal involvements per 90 in Europe this term (1.56).

© Imago / Revierfoto

Should Manchester United bring Marcus Rashford back?

While there is merit in the argument that all parties would be happier separated, bringing the Englishman back to his boyhood club could spark the beginning of a new era under a coach like Carrick.

United fans have often critiqued the club for losing their way in recent windows, highlighting the exclusion of academy talents like Kobbie Mainoo from the XI when Ruben Amorim was in charge as evidence of the team heading in the wrong direction.

Rashford would also save the club funds in the immediate future as it would negate the need to sign a left-sided attacker, though his age means a new winger would have to be brought to Old Trafford in the coming seasons.