Preview: Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 15 Feb 2026 22:19 , Last updated: 15 Feb 2026 22:40

An all-French showdown takes centre stage in the knockout playoffs of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening, as Monaco host current holders Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Louis II for the first leg.

This marks the first continental meeting between the sides, though the Red and Whites will draw confidence from their narrow 1–0 Ligue 1 victory at this venue in November 2025.

Match preview

For the second successive season, Monaco find themselves in the Champions League knockout phase, which appears a respectable achievement for a side that endured an uneven league-phase campaign.

After opening their European journey without a win in three matches (D2, L1), Sebastien Pocognoli’s men steadied the ship by claiming two victories from the next three fixtures (D1), though those proved to be their only successes across the eight-game phase.

Matchday seven brought a humbling 6–1 defeat to Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu, but a goalless draw with Juventus in the final round was just enough to secure a 21st-place finish, edging them one point clear of the elimination line.

Now targeting a place in the last 16 for the sixth time in 11 Champions League campaigns, Monaco must also confront a worrying knockout hoodoo, having lost each of their last five two-legged continental ties, including last season’s 4–3 aggregate defeat to Benfica at this very stage.

Nonetheless, the Principality club can take encouragement from their resilience on home soil, having gone unbeaten in their last four UCL matches at the Stade Louis II (W1 D3) while keeping clean sheets in each of the most recent three.

That strength on familiar turf was also evident domestically at the weekend, as Monaco claimed a 3–1 victory over Nantes, a result that leaves the Red and Whites eighth in the Ligue 1 table and marked only their second win in eight games across all competitions (D3 L3).

In contrast, PSG arrive smarting from a 3–1 defeat at Rennes, a result that saw Luis Enrique’s side slip to second in the league table and register their third loss in 10 outings in 2026 (W6, D1).

Les Parisiens’s other setbacks this calendar year came in a disappointing Coupe de France exit to city rivals Paris FC and a 2–1 reverse away to Sporting Lisbon on matchday seven of the Champions League league phase.

Meanwhile, a 1–1 draw against Newcastle United in the final round proved costly for PSG, as they slipped out of the automatic qualification places and ultimately finished 11th in the 36-team table, two points short of the top eight.

That standing means Les Parisiens are navigating the UCL playoffs for a second straight season, having dismantled Brest 10–0 on aggregate at the same stage last term, which should hand them a measure of confidence ahead of another all-French continental showdown.

PSG have also won 10 of their last 15 Champions League knockout matches (L5), while seven victories from their previous 10 away outings in the competition (D1, L2) provide further encouragement heading into Tuesday’s trip.

However, recent visits to Monaco have offered few fond memories for Les Parisiens, who have managed just one win from their last six trips there, with the defeat in November marking their fourth loss in that sequence.



Monaco Champions League form:

D

W

D

W

L

D

Monaco form (all competitions):

D

D

W

L

D

W

Paris Saint-Germain Champions League form:

W

L

W

D

L

D

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

L

W

D

W

W

L

Team News

Monaco midfielder Aleksandr Golovin was sent off against Nantes at the weekend, but the suspension does not carry into European competition, so he is expected to feature.

The hosts have, however, been unlucky with injuries this season, with Lukas Hradecky, Takumi Minamino and Mohammed Salisu remaining sidelined with knee issues, while Kassoum Ouattara, Eric Dier and Paul Pogba are ruled out with calf problems.

Pape Cabral is also unavailable through a muscle injury, while both Lamine Camara and Maghnes Akliouche are doubts after being forced off last time out.

Defender Thilo Kehrer, who made over a century of appearances for PSG between 2018 and 2022, will be particularly motivated against his former club.

Meanwhile, Les Parisiens are without winger Quentin Ndjantou due to a lingering hamstring complaint, while Fabian Ruiz is set to miss a sixth straight outing with a knee issue.

Ousmane Dembele did at least continue his fine scoring run with a consolation goal at Rennes, taking him to three strikes in his last two matches.

The Frenchman boasts an excellent record against Monaco, with seven strikes in nine appearances, his joint-best tally against any opponent.



Monaco possible starting lineup:

Kohn; Vanderson, Teze, Kehrer, Henrique; Zakaria, Coulibaly; Fati, Golovin, Adingra; Balogun

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

We say: Monaco 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Monaco have made a habit of unsettling PSG at the Stade Louis II, and their recent European home resilience suggests another stern test awaits the visitors.

Nevertheless, the hosts appear stretched by injuries at a crucial juncture, and Les Parisiens’s greater depth and knockout experience could prove decisive in a narrow first-leg advantage.



