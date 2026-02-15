Arsenal injury news: Mikel Arteta on "doubts" Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori after Wigan FA Cup win leaves defence short

By Lewis Nolan | 15 Feb 2026 20:47 , Last updated: 15 Feb 2026 20:48

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori are both major doubts for his side's clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Arsenal comfortably saw past Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup, with the hosts winning 4-0 at the Emirates, but the club were forced to make a change in defence after Riccardo Calafiori picked up an injury in the warmup.

Matters were made worse when right-back Ben White was taken off late in the game with an apparent injury.

Speaking to reporters after the win, Arteta confirmed that the club will have to wait to see the extent of the injuries the pair suffered, saying: "Yeah, [Calafiori] and Ben [White] are the only doubts. We have to wait and see in the next 48 hours how things develop."

The head coach also confirmed that midfielder Martin Odegaard was not able to take part in Sunday's match due to a knock.

Why Calafiori and White are key injuries for Arsenal

While Arsenal still have Jurrien Timber and Piero Hincapie available to play as full-backs against Wolves, starting both could prove problematic from an offensive perspective.

Hincapie has primarily played as a centre-back during his career, and his ability to impact play higher up the pitch is limited.

Timber has arguably been the best defensive full-back in the Premier League this season, but it is notable that Bukayo Saka has looked more threatening whenever he has played in front of White.

The Gunners have at times looked blunt in the final third, and losing arguably their best two full-backs to injury may damage their offensive capabilities further.

Who should Mikel Arteta start against Wolves?

If Calafiori is unable to recover in time for Wednesday's game, then Myles Lewis-Skelly should be strongly considered for a starting role at left-back.

The Englishman is not as strong defensively as Hincapie, but Arsenal should have more than enough in defence to deal with the threat posed by 20th-placed Wolves.

Lewis-Skelly is an excellent passer, and his ability to evade pressure could be key in advanced positions, though it remains to be seen if he will be awarded a second Premier League start of the season.