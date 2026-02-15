Preview: Exeter City vs Wycombe Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 15 Feb 2026 19:36 , Last updated: 15 Feb 2026 19:37

Separated by four points and two places in the League One table, Exeter City welcome Wycombe Wanderers to St.James Park on Tuesday night.

The Grecians played out their second consecutive goalless draw with Northampton Town at the weekend, while the Chairboys lost 3-2 away at Reading.

Match preview

Following a 16th-placed finish in League One last season, Gary Caldwell and his side would have been hoping to build on that this season but have so far fared similarly.

After 30 league matches, Exeter City have won 11, drawn six and lost 13, leaving them with 39 points and sitting 14th in the table.

Losing just one League One game in their last nine has steered the Grecians away from danger, but back-to-back 0-0 draws have slowed their progress up the standings.

However, it remains to be seen whether Caldwell will still be in charge for this fixture, with Saturday’s stalemate potentially his final match as the Exeter boss.

The Scottish manager is reportedly poised to take over at League One rivals Wigan Athletic and could depart for Greater Manchester before Tuesday’s game.

© Imago

Meanwhile, Wycombe Wanderers have failed to build on their playoff finish last season and have a lot of ground to make up if they are to finish in the top six for a second consecutive season.

After 31 league matches, Michael Duff's side have won 11, drawn 10 and lost 10.

Their 43 points picked up leaves the Chairboys in 11th place ahead of this clash and six points adrift of the playoff places.

Duff's side had come from 2-0 down to draw level at the weekend, before Jack Marriott's third goal of the game confirmed a 3-2 win for Reading.

That loss ended a three-match unbeaten run and halted their chances of closing in on sixth-placed Huddersfield Town.

The sides meet for the third time this season, with Exeter winning the first encounter 1-0 in the league before securing a 4-0 victory in an FA Cup tie at the start of December.

Exeter City League One form:

W W D L D D

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

W L W D W L

Team News

© Imago

With Caldwell expected to leave in the coming days, it remains unclear who will be in the dugout and which players will be selected to start on Tuesday night.

We do know that they will be without long-term absentees Danny Andrew and Pedro Borges, while Jack McMillan and Jack Fitzwater could return to the matchday squad.

Wycombe appear to have come away from their weekend defeat with no further injury concerns.

Caolan Boyd-Munce picked up a quad injury against Doncaster Rovers and will still be unavailable to Duff.

Expect captain Luke Leahy to anchor the midfield once again, with Cauley Woodrow aiming to continue his strong form.

Exeter City possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; Sweeney, Turns, Yfeko; Niskanen, Brierley, Doyle-Hayes, Woodhouse; Aitchison, Wareham, Tutierov

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Huggins, Casey, Hagelskjaer, Harvie; Morley, Leahy; Quitirna, Harris, Onyedinma; Woodrow

We say: Exeter City 1-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Both teams come into this one evenly matched and will be hoping to return to winning ways and remain in the playoff picture. However, we expect the game to be a tight and cagey affair, with the points ultimately being shared on the night.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.