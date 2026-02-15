Preview: Lincoln City vs Northampton Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 15 Feb 2026 17:56

Lincoln City play host to Northampton Town on Tuesday night looking to extend their outstanding unbeaten record.

At a time when the home side sit in second position in the League One table, Northampton have put together their own run without a defeat to sit in 17th place.

Match preview

Ahead of playing host to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, Lincoln head coach Michael Skubala would have been content with a share of the spoils against their third-placed opponents.

However, the 1-1 draw was tinged with disappointment as the visitors to Sincil Bank netted an 82nd-minute equaliser to keep themselves in the automatic promotion race.

Nevertheless, it is still very much advantage to Lincoln, who remain six points clear of Bolton with a game in hand.

Lincoln have also gone 14 matches without defeat in League One, not losing since a 3-2 defeat at Wycombe Wanderers on November 22.

Skubala's side have also lost just one of their 16 league fixtures at Sincil Bank, recording 11 wins and four draws respectively.

© Imago

In sharp contrast, Northampton possess one of the worst away records in the division, with just 13 points coming from 16 games.

That includes no away success in League One since November 29, but boss Kevin Nolan will see the positives in three draws coming from the last five games on their travels.

Meanwhile, the Cobblers are also undefeated in their last three away fixtures in all competitions, most recently earning a goalless draw at Exeter City on Saturday.

Northampton are now two points clear of the bottom four. However, they remain with the second-worst attacking return in the division, scoring just 29 goals in 31 matches.

Lincoln City League One form:

D W W W D

Northampton Town League One form:

L L L D W D

Northampton Town form (all competitions):

L L D W W D

Team News

© Imago

Skubala could partially rotate his Lincoln XI, particularly in midfield and attacking areas.

Tom Bayliss, Ryan One and Ben House are all options in those areas of the pitch, the latter having proven his fitness since a recent return from injury.

Ivan Varfolomieiev, Jack Moylan and Rob Street may be the trio to drop out.

Nolan may take a similar approach with his Northampton XI for one of their toughest tests of the season.

Jack Burroughs and Jack Perkins could be introduced at wing-back, while Sam Hoskins is an option in attack as an alternative to top goalscorer Tom Eaves.

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Darikwa, Hamer, Bradley, Reach; Bayliss, McGrandles; Hackett, House, One; Draper

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Fitzsimions; Dyche, Moore, Forbes, Burroughs, Taylor, Campbell, Perkins; McGeehan, Hoskins, List

We say: Lincoln City 3-1 Northampton Town

Having recently earned points from top-half opposition, Northampton will back themselves to secure at least a point at Sincil Bank. However, Lincoln have proven to be far superior over a long period, leading us to predict a relatively-comfortable victory for the home team.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.