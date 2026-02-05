Preview: Plymouth Argyle vs Lincoln City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 05 Feb 2026 12:46

Lincoln City make the trip to Home Park to play Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon looking to strengthen their hold of second position in the League One table.

At a time when the visitors hold a six-point cushion in the automatic promotion race, Plymouth are in 15th spot after a recent resurgence in the third tier.

Match preview

Looking to end over 60 years away from the second tier of English football, there will not come a point when Lincoln are comfortable or complacent in second position.

Nevertheless, Michael Skubala's side have now gone 12 matches without defeat in League One to heap the pressure on the chasing pack.

Last weekend's 1-0 victory at Wigan Athletic ensured that third-placed Bolton Wanderers were kept at arm's length, while Lincoln also closed the gap to leaders Cardiff City to just two points.

Although automatic promotion is the priority, a title bid cannot be ruled out. A potentially-pivotal trip to the Cardiff City Stadium is to come on March 7.

Skubala will be far more focused on this game - and next week's encounter with Bolton - with Lincoln having impressively accumulated 22 points from their 14 away fixtures in 2025-26.

Lincoln head into this contest having recorded back-to-back clean sheets, the first time that they have done so in all competitions since the end of September.

© Imago

Opponents Plymouth had been on an unbeaten run of their own before they lost 2-1 at Stockport County last weekend.

The defeat was particularly disappointing having held a half-time lead and conceding twice in the final 21 minutes to suffer their first setback since Boxing Day.

However, Tom Cleverley deserves plenty of credit for how he has turned around Plymouth's fortunes, with 12 points having come from their previous six league fixtures.

Still only six points above the relegation zone, avoiding dropping back into the bottom four is the priority, yet Plymouth also remain just 11 points behind the playoffs with 17 matches remaining.

Although the Pilgrims are undefeated in four matches at Home Park, they still possess the fourth-worst home record in the division with 18 points coming from 15 games.

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

D W W W D L

Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):

W W W W D L

Lincoln City League One form:

D W D W W W

Team News

© Imago / PPAUK

Despite his half-time withdrawal at Stockport, Caleb Watts should retain his place down the middle of Plymouth's attack.

Jack McKenzie could make his first start of the campaign in place of left-back Brendan Galloway, who suffered a groin issue last time out.

Defender Wes Harding and midfielder Herbie Kane were signed on transfer deadline day and should immediately be introduced into the squad, while Lorent Tolaj could return after a dead leg.

Barring any fitness issues, Lincoln should line up with the same team from the win at Wigan. Although Ben House has made two substitute appearances on his return from injury, he is likely to stay on the bench.

Defender Kamil Conteh was signed from Bristol Rovers on transfer deadline day and is in line to be named among the replacements.

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Ashby-Hammond; Edwards, Ross, Mitchell, McKenzie; Curtis, Boateng, Wiredu, Sorinola; Watts, Pepple

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Darikwa, Hamer, Bradley, Reach; Varfolomieiev, McGrandles; Hackett, Moylan, Street; Draper

We say: Plymouth Argyle 2-2 Lincoln City

As one of the form teams in the division, Lincoln are justifiably the favourites for this contest. Nevertheless, despite Plymouth's narrow defeat at Stockport, we are backing Cleverley's side to get back on track here by holding the promotion favourites in an entertaining draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.