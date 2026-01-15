Preview: Luton Town vs Lincoln City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 15 Jan 2026 19:12

Luton Town will be looking to pick up a huge win when they welcome an in-form Lincoln City to Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit seventh in the League One table and are just one point outside the playoffs, while the visitors are second and only four points behind leaders Cardiff City.

Match preview

Luton have enjoyed an upswing in results since Jack Wilshere replaced Matt Bloomfield as manager in October, with the former Arsenal midfielder hoping to guide them straight back to the Championship.

The Hatters have picked up three wins in their last four league games, although a much-changed side was beaten 2-1 in the EFL Trophy by League Two outfit Swindon Town on Tuesday.

In their most recent league match, Luton came from behind to beat Stevenage 2-1 thanks to second-half goals from Jordan Clark and Gideon Kodua.

Clark has now scored in four of his last five league appearances and will be hoping to continue his good form on Saturday.

Lincoln are unbeaten in their last eight league games and will be full of confidence heading into Saturday's game, with Michael Skubala's side flying high.

The Imps are hoping to reach the second tier for the first time since 1961 and they picked up a big 5-1 victory over Peterborough United last weekend, with Tendayi Darikwa netting a brace and Reeco Hackett, Freddie Draper and Adam Reach also finding the back of the net.

Lincoln also boast an impressive away record, with only Stockport County and Cardiff picking up more points on the road, and they did beat Luton 3-1 earlier this year.

That victory was their first against the Hatters since 1999, but Lincoln are set to be missing up to six senior players through injury this time around.

Luton Town League One form:

DLWWLW

Luton Town form (all competitions):

LWWLWL

Lincoln City League One form:

DWWWDW

Lincoln City form (all competitions):

DWWWDW

Team News

Luton are unlikely to make too many changes from the team that beat Stevenage last weekend, with experienced striker Nahki Wells set to continue leading the line.

George Saville could replace Lamine Fanne in midfield, while Cohen Brammall may come back into the team for Emilio Lawrence after Wilshere admitted that dropping him against Stevenage was "harsh".

Lincoln will be missing Tom Bayliss, James Collins, Ben House, Adam Jackson, Josh Shonohan and Oscar Thorn through injury on Saturday.

As a result, they are also unlikely to make many changes with Draper set to start up front with support from Hackett and Rob Street.

Tom Hamer, Sonny Bradley and Ryley Towler are expected to form a back three, with Darikwa and Reach acting as wing-backs.

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Keeley; Lonwijk, Andersen, Makosso, Johnson; Saville, Walsh; Kodua, Clark, Bramall; Wells

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Hamer, Bradley, Towler; Darikwa, McGrandles, Varfolomieviev, Reach; Hackett, Street; Draper

We say: Luton Town 1-2 Lincoln City

Lincoln are in excellent form and we are expecting them to pick up another important win against Luton.

