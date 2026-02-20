Harry Kane news: Barca presidential candidate vows to sign England striker

By Axel Clody | 20 Feb 2026 08:36

Barcelona are preparing for a major summer overhaul. The objective is clear: find a top striker to replace the departing Robert Lewandowski, whose contract at Camp Nou is expiring.

Among the many names speculated about in Catalonia in recent months, one exclusive target now stands out. It is a star from the Polish marksman's former club, Bayern Munich. None other than Harry Kane has entered the crosshairs.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Goal machine and election trump card

The England captain has been among the absolute world elite for years. Since his move to Bavaria in the summer of 2023, he has recorded 126 goals in 131 matches, with 41 already this season.

While under the current regime of president Joan Laporta his transfer seemed unrealistic, the March presidential elections could change everything.

One of the main candidates, Xavier Vilajoana, has made the English superstar his campaign promise. On social media platform X, he confidently declared that if he wins the election, he will bring Kane to Barcelona.

"Taking care of our La Masia players has always been my absolute priority, but at the same time we will constantly need the ability to attract elite talent," Vilajoana wrote. "We can do it, we have what it takes to sign him. But we must put an end to the financial chaos and return to the 1:1 rule. His signing would be a symbol of an ambitious Barcelona."

© Imago / Passion2Press

Proven quality at a surprising price

Bringing in a young and inexperienced striker instead of the seasoned Lewandowski would represent a huge risk for the Catalan giants. Harry Kane, on the other hand, would be a fantastic guarantee of a constant supply of goals.

His price tag makes the deal even more tempting. It is speculated that an agreement with Bayern could be reached for £57m (€65m), which is a very attractive sum for a striker of such calibre.

The question, however, remains how the entire situation will develop after the elections. If Vilajoana does not succeed, it is highly likely that the pursuit of Kane will quickly fizzle out.

And even if the new president does enter into negotiations, he will have to overcome the biggest obstacle: the player himself. The England marksman has so far shown no signs of wanting to leave Munich, and feels extremely happy and settled in Bavaria.