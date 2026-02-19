Tottenham transfer news: Bayern Munich chief leaves door open to swoop for Spurs defender

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Feb 2026 12:44

Bayern Munich’s board member for sport Max Eberl has refused to rule out the possibility of the Bundesliga giants making a move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Luka Vuskovic this summer.

The 18-year-old joined Spurs from boyhood club Hajduk Split for a reported £12m in the summer of 2025, but he is yet to make a single competitive appearance for the North Londoners.

Instead, Vuskovic has impressed on loan at German side Hamburger SV where he has established himself as a first-team regular in the Bundesliga, chipping in with four goals in 19 appearances this season.

One of those goals came in a 2-2 draw for Hamburger against Bayern Munich, who have been credited with an interest in the 6ft 4in teenager ahead of the summer transfer window.

Former Croatia star Ivan Rakitic recently suggested that Bayern must “do everything” to sign Vuskovic and has questioned whether Spurs will be able to keep hold of the in-demand defender.

“All of Europe is talking about him right now,” Rakitic told Sky Sports. “FC Bayern needs to do everything [to sign him]. I believe the boy has to go to Bayern.

“He has everything it takes to become one of the best centre-backs. I’m curious to see if Tottenham will manage to keep him beyond the summer, because in my opinion he’s already ready for the next step to one of the absolute top clubs. For me, there are only four or five of those clubs in Europe.”

© Imago

Bayern have “clear plan” ahead of summer transfer window amid Vuskovic interest

Spurs are under no pressure to sell Vuskovic, who is under contract until June 2030, but it remains to be seen whether he will be integrated into their first-team plans for next season under a new head coach.

As speculation over Vuskovic’s future mounts, and in the wake of fellow centre-back Dayot Upamecano agreeing a new contract at the Allianz Arena, Bayern chief Eberl has refused to rule out a move for the Croatian.

"We’ve reached the point where we’re not under pressure regarding squad planning," Eberl told German news outlet Sport1.

"We can calmly decide what happens next. Of course, we’re still keeping an eye on the market. We certainly won’t rule out any option that would benefit Bayern.

Eberl added: "I’m someone who finalises his squad planning early. I managed to do that in Monchengladbach, in Leipzig, and, incidentally, here at Bayern as well. Everything was done by mid-July, before the start of pre-season training.

"When Kingsley Coman then asked for his release, which we ultimately granted, we had to fight for Nicolas Jackson until the very last day. That wasn’t ideal, but these things can happen. With the contract extension with [Upamecano], we can now go into the summer transfer window with a clear plan."

It has previously been reported that Tottenham plan to commence contract extension talks with Vuskovic, as they attempt to persuade the defender to stay at fight for a first-team place next season, rather than join a top European club.