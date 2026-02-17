Florian Wirtz back on Bayern Munich's radar as 'calculated' operation begins for Liverpool gem

By Ben Knapton | 17 Feb 2026 07:54

Bayern Munich have allegedly not given up hope of luring Florian Wirtz to the Allianz Arena after losing out on his signature to Liverpool last summer.

The Bundesliga champions came up short in the race to poach the Germany international from Bayer Leverkusen, as Liverpool made him their most expensive signing of all time in a £116m transaction.

Wirtz was quickly leapfrogged in the all-time Liverpool transfer chart by £125m striker Alexander Isak, and the playmaker initially struggled to justify his price tag in the Premier League.

However, Wirtz has finally found his feet in Arne Slot's system, and the 22-year-old now boasts a respectable six goals and eight assists from 35 matches for the reigning Premier League champions in all tournaments.

The Reds remain at risk of missing out on Champions League football for 2026-27, though, as they lie sixth in the Premier League table, two points off Chelsea and three adrift of Manchester United.

Bayern Munich re-establish 'emotional proximity' with Liverpool's Florian Wirtz

Should Slot's side fail to dine at Europe's top table again next season, Bayern could try to take advantage, according to Bayern Space via TEAMtalk.

Wirtz's agent and father has apparently been contacted by Bayern's honorary president Uli Hoeness, in what was a 'calculated' tactic rather than a 'spontaneous' move as a result of his form.

Some at the Allianz Arena were purportedly hoping that Wirtz might struggle to adapt to the Premier League, but they have been left impressed by his 'seamless' adjustment, and he is back on the Bavarians' radar.

Bayern's contact is thought to have involved the club congratulating Wirtz on his recent exploits, rekindling 'warmth' and 'emotional proximity', and affirming that the doors of the Allianz Arena are always open.

FC Hollywood employed the same tactics with Leroy Sane, whom they lured away from Manchester City in 2020 following a four-year spell, and they are optimistic that a similar approach could pay dividends here too.

Should Liverpool fans fear Florian Wirtz exit?

Wirtz signed a five-year deal upon his arrival at Anfield last summer, meaning that the playmaker will not become a free agent until 2030, and Liverpool can demand a premium to sever him from his contract.

Furthermore, Wirtz's father allegedly informed Vincent Kompany's side that the 22-year-old views his move to Liverpool as a long-term stay, rather than a brief break in his Germany chapter.

As a result, there is 'no conceivable scenario' in which the playmaker could don the Bayern jersey in the near future, and he is not even tempted to leave Anfield for Barcelona or Real Madrid at this stage of his career.

Wirtz's stance could very well change if Liverpool go without UCL football for a couple of years, but Reds fans should not fear a swift summer exit for their blossoming gem.