Worrying signs? Vinicius Jr opens up on talks with Liverpool star amid Real Madrid links

By Saikat Mandal | 16 Feb 2026 20:36 , Last updated: 16 Feb 2026 20:43

Vinicius Junior has confirmed that he regularly stays in touch with Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who has been recently linked with a move to Real Madrid.

The Hungarian midfielder has been one of the most consistent performers for the Reds in 2025-26, scoring 10 goals and registering seven assists in all competitions.

The 25-year-old has played in multiple roles, including at right-back, where he has done a remarkable job in the absence of Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong.

The likes of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have been linked with a move for Szoboszlai, but the Reds are determined to fend off interest after reportedly offering him a lucrative contract.

Recently, Hungary's head coach Marco Rossi has added fuel to the fire by saying that the midfielder has always dreamed of moving to Real Madrid.

What has Vinicius Junior said about Dominik Szoboszlai?

© Imago

Vinicius Junior has admitted that he speaks with Szoboszlai a lot, and they have been good friends off the pitch.

The Madrid winger also added that Szoboszlai has also spoken to him about potentially getting a pair of his signature Nike boots.

"I talk a lot with Szoboszlai. We met when we were younger. [Lucas] Paqueta is my best friend in football," said Vinicius Jr to YouTuber Ibai, as quoted by The Mirror.

"A lot of players have messaged me to play in them! Paqueta at Flamengo, and Szoboszlai of Liverpool have also asked me."

Do Liverpool need to worry about Szoboszlai?

© Imago / APL

The former RB Leipzig midfielder recently admitted that there has been no progress in contract talks from the Reds, raising fears that he could be lured away from Anfield next summer, especially if they fail to secure Champions League football next season.

While Vinicius Jr. does not say anything about talks of a potential move or whether they have discussed those topics, the timing of the interview should worry the Reds fans.

Having lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to Los Blancos cheaply last summer, Liverpool fans have every right to fear whenever the name Real Madrid comes up in discussion about any of their existing players.

Szoboszlai has a contract at Anfield until 2028, and Liverpool must find a way to convince him to stay at the club and help them win more trophies.

In addition to this, Liverpool could also lose Ibrahima Konate, who will become a free agent once his contract expires at the end of the season, and Madrid have reportedly rekindled their interest in signing him.