Man City 'outline' transfer stance for James Trafford amid interest from Premier League rival

By Saikat Mandal | 16 Feb 2026 20:02

Manchester City reportedly prefer to send James Trafford out on loan next summer as he struggles for regular game time.

The 23-year-old joined Man City from Burnley last summer, but the move did not work out properly for him.

Trafford has managed only three Premier League starts this season, and he is behind Gianluigi Donnarumma in the pecking order.

The goalkeeper thought that he would be a regular starter in Pep Guardiola's side, but that has not happened so far, and it is likely to cost him a place in Thomas Tuchel's 2026 World Cup squad.

Despite signing a long-term deal at the Etihad Stadium, his future has been the subject of uncertainty throughout the season, and it is expected to continue that way next summer.

Man City's transfer stance on James Trafford

According to a report from TeamTalk, Man City are reluctant to sell him permanently despite his lack of game time, but they could consider sending him out on loan.

Leeds United are one of the three clubs that have reportedly registered an interest in signing Trafford as they weigh up options between the posts ahead of the next season.

Trafford started against Salford in the FA Cup last weekend, and after the game, the goalkeeper revealed that he did not expect the situation with Donnarumma, clearly underlying his frustrations.

Man City would be willing to let him join a club where he will get regular first-team football, while preserving his pathway back to the Etihad.

No shortage of admirers for Trafford

The Whites have reportedly registered an interest in Trafford, with Daniel Farke looking to bring in a top-quality goalkeeper next summer.

Illan Meslier is almost certain to leave Leeds next summer, and the Yorkshire club need an experienced goalkeeper to provide competition for Lucas Perri.

Aston Villa are reportedly admirers of Trafford, while Premier League rivals Newcastle United also register an interest in signing him.