Manchester City news: 'Clear favourite' emerges to succeed Pep Guardiola

By Axel Clody | 16 Feb 2026 07:55 , Last updated: 16 Feb 2026 09:29

While Pep Guardiola's future at Manchester City remains uncertain, a clear favourite has already been identified as his successor.

Could an era at Manchester City be coming to an end? In post since 2016, Guardiola's future is indeed uncertain. Recently, TEAMTalk revealed that the Manchester hierarchy are beginning to prepare for the succession of their Spanish tactician, whose contract expires in June 2027.

The former FC Barcelona manager is not expected to extend his deal. A departure is therefore anticipated for next summer or at the end of his contract in a year and a half.

Who will succeed Guardiola at Manchester City? A shortlist of seven managers has been revealed, including Xabi Alonso, Andoni Iraola and Vincent Kompany.

© Imago / News Images

Enzo Maresca: The ideal successor to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City?

This weekend, Fabrizio Romano used the occasion of Igor Tudor's appointment at Tottenham to provide an update on this matter. According to the Italian journalist, there have been no discussions between Enzo Maresca and Spurs.

The former Chelsea manager "remains the favourite candidate to become the next Manchester City manager... if Pep Guardiola decides to leave."

It must be said that Maresca has the ideal profile to succeed Guardiola and ensure continuity in the Manchester project. The Italian was indeed the Spaniard's assistant at Manchester City during the 2022-23 season, before taking charge of Leicester and Chelsea, with whom he notably won the Europa League.

In addition to his interesting experience, Enzo Maresca therefore knows how Pep Guardiola operates, the Premier League and also the English club itself.