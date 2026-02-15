Next Tottenham manager: Enzo Maresca truth revealed amid 'leading candidate' claim

By Ben Knapton | 15 Feb 2026 13:01 , Last updated: 15 Feb 2026 13:01

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly held no discussions with former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, who remains a leading candidate to take charge of another Premier League club.

The Lilywhites recently unveiled former Juventus and Lazio boss Igor Tudor as their interim head coach on a deal until the end of the season, following the premature departure of Thomas Frank last week.

Tudor will be given the chance to put his name in the hat for a permanent job, but the expectation is that the Croatian will make way for another name when the campaign comes to a close.

There will be no shortage of high-profile available head coaches this summer, one of whom is Maresca, currently on the market after his bombshell exit from Chelsea on New Year's Day.

Tottenham had been linked with a move for the Club World Cup and Conference League winner, but according to Fabrizio Romano, no conversations have been held between the Italian and Spurs.

Enzo Maresca remains 'leading candidate' for Man City job

© Imago / News Images

Instead, Maresca remains high on Manchester City's list of successors to Pep Guardiola, whose future beyond the end of the 2025-26 season is the subject of increasing uncertainty.

Maresca was reported to have held talks with City bosses during his time at Stamford Bridge, and the former Leicester City head coach is expected to hold out for the Etihad gig, which may become available either this summer or the next.

The 46-year-old delivered two pieces of silverware to the Chelsea faithful and led the Blues back into the Champions League, but his relationship with the hierarchy broke down rapidly and irreparably over the winter.

Maresca memorably made reference to the "worst 48 hours" of his career following Chelsea's 2-0 Premier League win over Everton in December, hinting at gripes with the Blues board.

The Italian then departed shortly after a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, having missed his press conference with an alleged illness, before it was reported that he was, in fact, considering his future.

Who are the top contenders for the Tottenham job?

© Imago / Sportimage

Over six years after his exit from the Lilywhites, Mauricio Pochettino is having the red carpet rolled out for his return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but not until after the 2026 World Cup with the USA.

Former Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi has also emerged as a leading contender following his departure from Marseille, but more top coaches could become available in a few months' time.

Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola will be a man in demand this summer, as will Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner, already confirmed to be leaving the Eagles when his contract expires in June.

Despite links with and admiration for De Zerbi, Spurs have been told that they must hire an "unbelievable" head coach who is a better stylistic fit than both Tudor and the ex-Marseille manager.