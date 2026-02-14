Igor Tudor to Tottenham: Style of play, credentials and an instant North London derby test

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 14 Feb 2026 22:04

Igor Tudor has been appointed interim manager of Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season following the departure of former boss Thomas Frank, who was relieved of his duties after Spurs’ 2–1 defeat to Newcastle United on Tuesday.

Frank leaves the North London club 16th in the Premier League table, a worrying 16 points adrift of the top four and only five points above the relegation zone, with 13 matches remaining, suggesting the Lilywhites are currently closer to a survival scrap than a push for European qualification.

It feels like deja vu for Tottenham, who finished a lowly 17th in the top-flight standings last season despite lifting the Europa League trophy, and while Spurs have again impressed on the continental stage this term by reaching the Champions League last 16, domestic struggles have once more overshadowed their progress abroad.

With league form carrying greater immediate consequence, Frank was dismissed after recording just two wins from his last 17 Premier League matches, and Tudor has now been tasked with steadying performances, delivering results and guiding the club back up the table.

With that in mind, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the newly appointed manager, his tactical approach, whether he is the right man for the job, and the potential upside of his arrival ahead of his first game in charge.

A look at Tudor’s credentials and style of play

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Tudor is a well-travelled coach with close to two decades in management, and Tottenham Hotspur marks roughly the 10th senior role of a career that has taken him across several major European leagues.

The 47-year-old Croat has previously managed Hajduk Split, PAOK, Karabukspor, Galatasaray, Udinese, Hellas Verona, Marseille, Lazio and most recently Juventus, although he has been out of work since his dismissal from the Turin giants in October 2025.

Across much of his managerial journey — including his stint with Juventus — Tudor has favoured a 3-4-2-1 system built on aggressive pressing, wing-back energy and quick vertical transitions, and he is widely expected to stick to that blueprint in North London.

That structure mirrors the approach often associated with Ruben Amorim, who enjoyed success with Sporting Lisbon but found life tougher in England, raising the familiar question of whether tactical identity alone guarantees results or whether squad suitability ultimately decides success.

Is Tudor the reset Tottenham need to bounce back?

Managerial changes almost always split opinion, and Tudor’s arrival is no exception, with debate already swirling over whether he represents a genuine solution or merely a short-term patch.

Former Spurs interim boss Tim Sherwood has voiced scepticism, arguing that the upside for a caretaker can be limited while the risks are enormous, as merely steering the club clear of relegation often earns little praise.

However, Tudor is no stranger to parachuting into unstable situations, having taken charge of both Juventus and Lazio late in recent seasons and largely meeting the objectives set before him.

At Lazio, he oversaw a strong finish that secured European qualification after arriving with only a handful of fixtures remaining, while a similar late surge with Juventus helped lift the club into the top four before a poor start the following campaign ultimately cost him his job.

Those examples underline a recurring theme of short-term stabilisation in Tudor’s CV, and while transforming Tottenham overnight may be unrealistic, his track record suggests he could at least steady the ship and nudge Spurs up the standings, even if a baptism of fire awaits.

Is Tudor the perfect man to throw a spanner into Arsenal’s title push?

© Imago / Mark Pain

Easing into a new role against modest opposition is often the ideal scenario for most incoming coaches, but Igor Tudor faces the opposite, walking straight into one of the sternest possible openings to life at Tottenham Hotspur.

The 47-year-old’s first assignment comes against fierce North London rivals Arsenal, who currently sit atop the Premier League table with a narrow cushion over Manchester City, and many Spurs supporters may feel the timing of the managerial switch could hardly have been more dramatic.

Former boss Frank had previously drawn criticism from sections of the fanbase over a perceived “Arsenal obsession,” and a heavy 4–1 defeat in the reverse North London derby only intensified that scrutiny.

That result stretched Tottenham’s winless run in the fixture to seven matches (D1, L6), and a victory in Tudor’s first outing would not only instantly endear him to the home faithful but could also deliver a meaningful dent to Arsenal’s title momentum, a scenario Lilywhite supporters would relish.