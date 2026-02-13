Next Tottenham manager: Why Igor Tudor is perfect for Spurs job as 47-year-old 'ready to accept' contract

By Saikat Mandal | 13 Feb 2026 17:34 , Last updated: 13 Feb 2026 17:55

Former Juventus and Marseille manager Igor Tudor is reportedly emerging as a strong candidate to become the next Tottenham Hotspur boss.

Spurs decided to sack Thomas Frank following their 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle United in the Premier League.

The north London club have been awful at home this season, and they sit at 16th in the Premier League table, only five points above the relegation zone.

The club pulled the trigger on Frank's tenure after genuinely fearing a relegation battle in the final stages of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

They find once again at a managerial crossroads, and while several names have come up, it appears that Tudor could become their next short-term boss.

Igor Tudor informs his decision to Tottenham

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tudor has informed Tottenham that he is ready to accept a short-term deal to become their interim boss.

Roberto De Zerbi is one of Tottenham's preferred candidates for a permanent role next season, while Mauricio Pochettino could reportedly make a sensational return to his old club.

Romano claims that negotiations have taken place at advanced stages, and a deal could be agreed very soon.

Will Igor Tudor be a good appointment?

© Imago / IPA Sport

Tudor may not be a high-profile manager, unlike the names mentioned above, but he has been slowly building a reputation as someone with clear principles, strong character, and a tactical identity.

Spurs have changed two managers within a space of eight months, which clearly shows that they are in desperate need of structure and clarity, something Tudor can provide, even if on a short-term basis.

The 46-year-old has managed in Croatia, Turkey, Italy, and France, which has made him adaptable while retaining his core philosophy.

Tottenham have struggled with defensive stability and midfield control under Frank, and those areas are Tudor's strong points as he prioritises structural discipline in every club he has managed so far.