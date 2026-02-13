Tottenham fans' brutal reactions to Igor Tudor appointment - "Signed our own death warrant"

By Ben Knapton | 13 Feb 2026 16:00 , Last updated: 13 Feb 2026 16:00

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting to the imminent appointment of Igor Tudor, and the response has been overwhelmingly negative.

Earlier on Friday, it was reported that the former Juventus and Lazio boss had agreed a deal to take over until the end of the season following the sacking of Thomas Frank.

Tudor has experienced a relatively unremarkable managerial career in the big five European leagues - despite taking charge of some notable clubs - and he was sacked by Juventus after just 24 games in October.

Nevertheless, the Croatian will have the opportunity to stake his claim for the permanent position in the coming months, having been identified by the hierarchy - including Vinai Venkatesham - as an ideal stop-gap appointment.

However, Spurs fans have taken to social media to voice their opposition to Tudor's arrival in North London, which is expected to be confirmed in the coming hours or days.

Tottenham fans slam incoming Igor Tudor appointment

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Fan account @Daily_Hotspur wrote on X: "Thomas Frank was actually the least of #thfc's issues. The board have known for months he was rubbish and the best they can come up with is Igor Tudor? Relegation is well and truly on."

Meanwhile, several supporters expressed their disapproval with Tottenham's choice under Alasdair Gold's X post, with one replying: "Signed our own death warrant."

Another made a bold prediction about a returning head coach at the end of the season, responding: "Poch will be here in summer. This bloke is renowned to steady sinking ships."

However, there were a sprinkle of measured replies among the pessimism, albeit only to the limit of Tudor being able to save Spurs from an unthinkable relegation.

"He’ll keep us up. Plays a Conte style of football. Will get just enough points to survive, I believe. But we need Romero & Porro back ASAP to implement his system," another user wrote.

What can Tottenham fans expect from Igor Tudor?

© Imago / IPA Sport

During his short-lived spell at Juventus, Tudor favoured a 3-4-2-1 shape, although he would sometimes deploy a flat 3-5-2 system with Dusan Vlahovic and Jonathan David leading the line.

The Croatian briefly worked with Randal Kolo Muani in Turin last term, during which the Frenchman scored five goals in 11 games under Tudor's wing, offering hope of a blossoming relationship there.

Kolo Muani and Dominic Solanke could therefore operate as a front two for Tudor's Spurs, with Xavi Simons deployed just behind while Djed Spence and Souza - amid the current injury situation - act as wing-backs.

Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin will likely start as Tudor's back three, and the 47-year-old has previously expressed a preference for "courageous and intensive" football, which would fit the Tottenham DNA.

However, Tottenham have been told that they must hire an "unbelievable" manager who is more suited to the club than Tudor.